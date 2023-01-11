The Whitehall city council Tuesday night approved a contract with Prein and Newhof for $302,600 for the city's annual drinking water reliability study. The city will utilize a $365,000 grant it received to conduct the study. The funding includes equipment and labor costs.
City manager Scott Huebler noted that the grant is to conduct the study, not to do repairs. However, as the study is being conducted, Whitehall is replacing any lead pipes they find in the water system. Both the motions to approve the grant funding outlay and the contract with Prein and Newhof were approved unanimously.
The water business was the only new business conducted during the meeting, but Whitehall mayor Steven Salter did add regarding the 2023 July 4 fireworks show that the city's $7,500 contribution to the show, which the city of Montague will match, is due by Apr. 1 per the now-signed contracts. The council agreed to consider ideas for raising that money.
Also discussed were building issues in the city. Councilman Richard Connell inquired about the time limit to demolish a building, noting the old Royal Tiger building remains in progress of demolition. Councilman Keith Heidelberg replied that when the demolition began it was being done without a permit, so it was made to stop, and nothing further has been done since.
Councilman Scott Brown added that a house on the corner of Lincoln and Warner streets has been working on garage improvements for four years and said he's heard from residents that they'd like the project completed. In addition, he said the same house has had a dismantled truck frame out front for several years and believes it to be a violation of the dismantled vehicle ordinance. No action was taken on the matter.