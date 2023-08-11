WHITEHALL — During Tuesday’s city council meeting in Whitehall, members discussed the controversy of the recently approved art wall in the tunnel of the bike path, across from Goodrich Park. Whitehall graduate Avery Jura proposed the idea of a public art wall to council members in early July. Since approving the wall, some community and council members have voiced complaints about what is being painted and displayed on the wall.
Frequent users of the bike path have noticed inappropriate or profane language and symbols on the wall, which sparked concerns. Council members were all also shocked to see art in general painted on the sides of the tunnel, when they were expecting it just to be inside the tunnel itself. The council conceded they needed to be more specific on where artists are allowed to paint and will be changing that in the near future.
Council members Steve Sikkenga and Scott Brown both disapprove of the wall entirely, and want to vote to completely abolish it. Sikkenga said he received a letter from a community member stating that it’s something they “would expect to see in a big city” and was embarrassed to show visiting family the wall.
The council ultimately decided to have a sign created that lists the rules of the art wall just outside of the tunnel. The rules are being “tweaked” and will be more specific as to where artists are allowed to paint, and what is considered inappropriate and will not be allowed.
The possible closure of the North Mears parking lot was also on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The idea, proposed by Mayor Steve Salter, is to close the lot and turn it into a public space with picnic tables for outdoor dining and events.
The idea sparked controversy with other council members, Dick Connell and Scott Brown both stating they believe it will only benefit Fetch Brewing Company, who already has approved outdoor seating.
To reach a common ground, it was proposed the parking lot entrance be taken down to two lanes instead of three. City Manager Scott Huebler mentioned that would change the traffic flow. Mayor Salter proposed a traffic study to see how frequently the lot is actually used for parking purposes.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Landon Montgomery, an employee from Mylan’s Waterfront Grille, argued against the closure of the lot and said “it hurts the business, as they’re the only restaurant who fully encompasses the lot.”