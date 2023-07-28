WHITEHALL — Deer hunting season is quickly approaching and applications will be sent out for hunters soon. In preparation, Whitehall City Council discussed this year’s deer culling program at its meeting Tuesday.
Deer culling season begins Oct. 1, and council members talked about details on what changes to make for this year’s program.
Similar to years past, as of right now the only deer culling allowed is on private property. Council members briefly brought up the idea of changing the hunting ordinances, but that will not happen this season.
Council member Scott Brown proposed the idea of requiring participants to report the number of deer killed directly to the city. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has the same requirement for the state, but in order to track how successful the program is locally, the city of Whitehall plans to include that as a requirement on this year’s application. At the end of the season, participants will be required to report how many deer they killed for the city’s data.
Hunters and landowners will be required to show proof of a valid permit when submitting their application. As of right now there is no set date, but applications will be available at City Hall before bowhunting season.