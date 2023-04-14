During the Whitehall City Council meeting Tuesday, different topics of discussion included the upcoming May election, the opening of the splash pad and a possible new crosswalk on Colby Street.
With the election approaching this May, questions and concerns have been circulating about the nine days of early voting that is now law in the state of Michigan. Muskegon County commissioner Kim Cyr said that the county is trying to find a central location where everyone can go for early voting, however it is “extremely expensive” and has been described as a “logistical nightmare.”
City Council members announced the Whitehall splash pad in Goodrich Park will open in May, just before Memorial Day.
Montague local Bill Tarr brought up concerns about there being no crosswalk on Colby Street between Walgreens and Elizabeth Street.
“The situation without crosswalks causes a person to make a decision to either walk far to get to a crosswalk or to cross without one,” Tarr said. “One of those is a bit more risky than the other. If you’re not very mobile, you’re crossing five lanes of busy traffic without a crosswalk.”
In order to install a crosswalk, the Michigan Department of Transportation would have to get involved. Tarr hopes the Whitehall City Council will get in contact with MDOT to make the area more safe for all pedestrians.
“I encourage community leaders to get together and to start a dialogue with them to figure out what can be done to make that section of the road safer,” said Tarr. “That ties in with a pedestrian crossing, but it also ties into the fears that I have for driving my grandchildren or my children in terms of using that road.”