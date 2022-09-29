There are several parks nestled within the city of Whitehall, most of which require upkeep for members of the community to enjoy for their outdoor activities throughout the year. On Wednesday evening, Whitehall city council members discussed the Resolution of City Property, which states a fund amount that would go toward park improvements. Over the majority of the meeting, council members weighed options on how to input what the specific improvements would be for the parks.
The available budget for park improvements settles around $105,000. The intent, because the city is receiving a sizable portion of income, would be to put that back into maintaining city property. Since multiple upgrades are needed to be made around the city, these funds will be invested in general fixes. As discussed at the meeting Wednesday, these improvements would possibly include, but are not limited to: adding swing sets to certain parks, replacing playground equipments and materials, maintaining trails, fixing tennis courts, cleaning equipment and services for various sidewalks, and more care for the couple of veteran’s monuments within the city.
While $105,000 cannot fix every issue, council members decided it's a good start for making improvements.
“Instead of adding new equipment, I’d rather see things getting taken care of that need to be taken care of,” said councilor Richard Connell during the discussion.
As the winter months quickly approach, the council hopes that park upgrades will occur in spring 2023, but will await further decisions that need to be made for future improvements.
The next Whitehall city council meeting will take place Oct. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. for those who wish to attend.