The issue revolving around fireworks has weighed heavily on both Montague and Whitehall city councils; ideas and dates alike still undecided by each council, yet decisions are needed to be made quickly. On Tuesday evening, the same representative of the new White Lake Area Fireworks Committee that spoke at the Montague city council meeting Monday also announced to the Whitehall city council of the slight options available for the annual fireworks show. Similarly to the comments made at the meeting in Montague, the representative stated that the committee is committed to hosting the fireworks display on the 4th of July of 2023, but if logistical problems arise, the show may have to take place on the 3rd of July. The White Lake Area Fireworks Committee is a small group of about four people and encouraged council members who had alternative resources or additional help with the fireworks show regarding fundraising for the Independence Day celebration, that they may meet with the committee to fully discuss the entirety of their options. A secure decision is encouraged to be made by the council soon, but it is undetermined when the council should decide on choosing a course of action regarding the show.
Before public comment and other messages from the council, Nancy Armitage of SPARK! in collaboration with the Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Center and the Playhouse at White Lake, made a special presentation to the council, expressing what the SPARK! Program entails for those with memory loss and their care partners. Armitage voiced that the participation levels have not met their standards and worries that if classes do not result in increased participation, that a possibility also increases of the senior millage funds may not further support the program. SPARK!, with its educational and stimulating classes, is the first of its kind in the state of Michigan – Armitage then stated she hoped to change that issue. Armitage worked for 10 years in Wisconsin for Members in the Making, an arts program for the Alzheimer’s Association, and moved to Muskegon County during the pandemic. Armitage encourages more of the community to spread awareness of this class that she has brought to Michigan to continue such important programs.
For more information on SPARK! to involve a family member or friend, visit www.sparkprograms.org or www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/spark_programseries.php.
The next Whitehall city council meeting will occur at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Whitehall City Hall.