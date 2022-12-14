WHITEHALL — As with Montague's city council meeting the week before, Whitehall was presented with the results of its financial audit Tuesday evening, and as with Montague, there was nothing unexpected reported.
Dougas Vredeveld from Vredeveld Hafner presented the results of the audit.
The best news for Whitehall, similarly to Montague, was that as of the end of 2021, its pension liability was not significant compared to many other municipalities. Vredeveld said Whitehall's pensions were 89 percent funded at that point. As with Montague the week prior, though, the council was cautioned that that number might not be quite so rosy at the end of 2022 considering the nationwide economic downturn this year.
The general fund balance was down below 35 percent of expenditures, continuing a downward trend in that area in recent years. Vredeveld said it was nothing to be overly concerned about but worth monitoring, noting that some places have rules against allowing the fund balance to fall below that percentage.
Beyond that report, it was business as usual for the council. The mayor's appointments to local boards were approved, although councilman Scott Brown dissented on the grounds that he'd like to see the council have more input in those decisions. Mayor Steven Salter replied that he welcomed council input on board nominations, although city manager Scott Huebler did note that the city's charter did give the mayor final say on such appointments.
Brown also dissented to the approval of the Parks Master Plan committee minutes because the committee had approved a skate park and dog park, citing national opinion polls showing a lack of enthusiasm for those things. Salter said he was not concerned with the national view of those topics because the council's charge is to serve Whitehall specifically.
It was also reported that the city has sold 1410 Lake St. to buyers from Ann Arbor. The buyers had reportedly been eyeing the purchase for years, and the city was glad to be able to divest itself of that land.
The council also handed out a pair of longevity awards to employees of the Department of Public Works. Director Brian Armstrong was recognized for 30 years of service to the department, and Nolan Throne was recognized for five years of service.