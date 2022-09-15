At Whitehall City Hall, citizens and council members met Tuesday evening for the bimonthly city council meeting. The meeting’s agenda called for new issues and was mainly focused on the Broadband Survey and Capital Improvements to be discussed at length by people of the council, allowing public comment by those attending the meeting.
The Broadband Survey is intended to observe the current availability of internet access and at certain levels service is provided. Whitehall’s services, as deemed capable by council members, resulted in unanimous disagreement of the survey by all council members. A presentation about the Broadband Survey was given by the agency coordinating the survey, the Greater Muskegon Economic Development. Over 20 municipalities are dispersed throughout Muskegon County; however, some of these municipalities had decided to not participate in the survey, which increases the overall price for the city of Whitehall. Compared to larger towns and cities in the county, it was agreed that the split price was not equitable for a smaller town.
“The city of Whitehall has internet capability. Anyone that wants it, it’s available to them,” stated councilor Richard Connell near the end of Tuesday’s meeting.
Before adjourning, the councilors also briefly discussed the 2023 Capital Improvements Project. The city of Whitehall purchased main water materials for the project, which will be centered around the reconstruction of the south end of Mears Avenue. With increasing pricing comes an availability issue, and main water pipes are running from 12 to 18 months from purchase to delivery. Due to this, the decision was concordant as the council members approved the Capital Improvements.
The next Whitehall City Council meeting, located at Whitehall City Hall on E Colby St, will take place Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. for community members who wish to attend.