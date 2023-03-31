WHITEHALL— The Whitehall City Council met Tuesday to discuss leaf and brush pickup this spring.
Councilman Scott Brown addressed some concerns about the flexibility of the company doing the leaf pickup and working with the city council when the weather is bad and they are unable to fulfill their duties.
Per the contract, the company will come around once per week. If there happens to be bad weather on one or more of the scheduled days for pickup, they are required to reschedule a different date that same week to do leaf pickup.
Leaf pickup will be Saturday, Apr. 15 to Saturday, Apr. 29.
According to the city, leaves cannot be bagged and they must be raked to the end of the pavement. Residents who have a curb and gutter should rake their leaves over the curb and into the street. All sticks must be removed from the piles of leaves for pickup.
Brush pickup will be Monday, May 1 and the company will do all pickups in one day. Mayor Steve Salter recommends people have their brush out by Sunday, Apr. 30.