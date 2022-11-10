In Montague and Whitehall, both cities have debated on the issue of the upcoming 2023 fireworks show. Wednesday evening, Mayor Salter brought it to the Whitehall city council and public’s attention that he, along with other city officials and members, will be discussing the matter of the fireworks display privately with the council, as it is in their hands to recruit a contract for some form of entertainment for the Independence Day celebration. As this proceeding has yet to take place, Mayor Salter will provide information on the decision at a later date.
Mayor Salter mentioned at the beginning of the meeting that he was pleased with the results of the election day on Tuesday, in which Whitehall was said to have a 63 percent voter turnout, with over 500 absentee ballots filled among those who went out on election day to cast their votes. He also thanked city employees for their hard work and recognized that Muskegon’s city clerk was also proud of Whitehall’s turnout.
Along with the comment made about the fireworks display, further resolutions and ordinances were approved by the council through transitory discussion on each issue, while tabling the discussion moved by Keith Heidelberg on Ordinance 22-09 Rental Property. The rental property ordinance will be discussed at next week’s meeting Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. The sole resolution on the council’s meeting agenda was the MDOT Contract Resolution in which most council members approved, and the ordinances approved include the Possessions of Tobacco, Snowmobiles and Business Registration.