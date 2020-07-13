WHITEHALL TWP. – People will have to wait a little longer to eat delicious Culver’s butterburgers and frozen custard.
2020 was originally intended to be the year the popular fast food franchise built a location in the White Lake area. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic plans have had to be delayed until 2021.
Franchise owner Aaron Mulholland said he and his partners were ready to begin construction of the restaurant, but everything has now been pushed back. Mulholland himself originally planned on attending a corporate training in Wisconsin this past April, but it was pushed back due to the virus, and is now expected to happen this September.
The Culver’s in Whitehall Township will be constructed next to Burger King, 3123 Colby St., and has already been given the green light by the township to begin construction when they can.
Mulholland said plans have been in the works to build a Culver’s in Whitehall since 2019.
In addition to being the co-owner of the Culver’s in Whitehall Township, he will also serve as the operating manager that works out of that location. His previous experience includes helping to establish and create the Two Men and A Truck franchise, in which he is not a co-owner of.
Two Men and A Truck is a moving company that was originally established in Lansing by brothers Brig and Jon Sorber, and their mother Mary Ellen Sheets.
Mulholland said the things that initially attracted him to the Culver’s brand was its good food, and the freedom he is given as a franchise owner. He said Culver’s encourages their franchisees to become involved in their communities, and lets them use the brand name to do charity work.
There have been some changes in their planned construction said Mulholland. Because of COVID-19, the Whitehall Township Culver’s will focus on improving the drive-thru experience for customers.
Not only will they focus on making the service quick, but they will be constructing their building in a way that allows for more space between the cars, and is still considering to install two drive-thru speakers instead of just one.
The goal is to try to employee between 70 to 80 employees by the time the business opens. He expects those jobs will be posted on Culver’s corporate site, as well as their own personal Facebook page.