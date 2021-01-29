WHITEHALL – Whitehall District Schools and Muskegon County Public Health have collaborated to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the community.
Hosted at the White Lake Community Center, K-12 educators, first responders, and those over 65 have been able to get vaccinated locally.
The clinic has been held every Friday in the month of January, and will be continuing, according to Whitehall Superintendent Jerry McDowell.
These clinics are planned for those in the first category to receive vaccines.
“We have a very targeted number of vaccines and we have every slot filled prior to the vaccination date.” Said McDowell.
Muskegon County Public Health has emphasized on their website that the focus for vaccination of essential workers is currently on schools and childcare staff. Currently, vaccinations are available to those in phases 1A and 1B which includes frontline essential workers, those 65 and older, and educators.
Mercy Health Physician Partners, located in Whitehall, is not currently providing vaccinations to community members, but have plans underway to expand those appointments. They, along with all medical facilities in the state, are trying to give vaccinations out to those health care and essential workers.
The number of current vaccinations is limited. Those who are 65 and older can request a vaccine by visiting https://www.co.muskegon.mi.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=158.