WHITEHALL – Most people probably don’t realize what it takes to keep the City of Whitehall streets clean during the winter time.
The Department of Public Works (DPW) began prepping for the winter just after Labor Day to ensure their equipment is ready to go.
“We start early, just after Labor Day, with the maintenance of the winter equipment. Large trucks, loader, tractor, sidewalk plow. Then from there we wait for the snow to fly,” said DPW director Brian Armstrong.
There are four large trucks that the DPW uses to keep the streets clean, and there are seven employees who are responsible for keeping the city free of snow.
“We have four large trucks that split up the city between major and local streets. They plow in tandem together. Then we have a loader that does all of downtown and does some the dead ends, said Armstrong.
“We have a smaller truck, a 3/4-ton, that with a back plate that runs around and does everything else.”
The employees are expected to be on call 24-hours a day, seven days a week during the winter time. Armstrong said vacations are kept a minimum during this time.
When the snow builds up it sometimes has to be hauled away and dumped somewhere. When this is the case the DPW will transport the snow to Funnel Field off of Franklin Street.
The DPW isn’t only responsible for keeping the streets free of snow in the winter. They also have to clear sidewalks, parking lots and handle issues related to frozen and burst pipes.
With the winter weather being up-and-down this year, Armstrong said the DPW hasn’t had to deal with any frozen pipes just yet.
“They (frozen pipes) will start coming if we don’t have the snow cover, and we start getting those long sustained negative degrees, single digits, that type of stuff. Those (frozen pipes) will start showing up,” said Armstrong
The warm weather that has been experienced this year allows for the DPW to catch up on projects they couldn’t do in the summer.
“This year has been somewhat unique we had snow early, a big lull in the action, that’s when we go and do things like start a splash pad, [or] paint a well house,” said Armstrong.
Right now Lake Michigan’s high water levels have not been an issue, but Armstrong said once the ice starts to thaw it could create problems.