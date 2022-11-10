Maybe the Puffs weren’t meant to be the top wizards at a certain school for wizardry in England, but Harry Potter fans may deem them just as likable as those from the popular franchise in this parody theater performance. Last Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6, the Whitehall high school drama club presented their comedic performance of “Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
Directed by Erin Sharpe, “Puffs” comedically executed the trials of a certain wizarding school, and the trials and tribulations of the sorcery students at that school. The main character of the play, Wayne Hopkins, played by Laura Thielman, was sent to the certain wizarding school in England by her family member, who had forgotten to tell Wayne that he was a wizard. Obviously written toward fans of the Harry Potter series, “Puffs” shares the story of Wayne and his two fellow Puff-friends Oliver, played by Alex Nguyen, and Megan, played by Elise Lewandowski, through their memorable and occasionally traumatizing seven years at wizarding school.
At school, a sorting hat proclaims Wayne to be a “Puff”: the most overlooked house at their school. Alongside the Puffs, are the proclaimed Braves, Smarts and Snakes. The Puffs story, in this sense, is from the perspective of typically secondary characters in place of the main characters. Each Puff (“Hi!” they’d call out to the audience as their house name was called) on stage was as funny as the next, all magically crafting a story from the point of view of characters who never felt destined to save the world.
The Puffs take guidance from Cedric, played by Elijah Parmley, who the Puffs look to as their role model, and hope that he’ll be able to teach them magic, since their professors seem to have given up on them. Of course, unfortunately, Cedric’s demise is met during the Wizarding Cup tournament. This plot point steers the story forward and downward as the Puffs learn to cope with the tragedy of losing a friend and role model, all the while connecting the audience in their fast-paced narrative over seven years at their school.
This play consisted of 21 cast members, with some reappearing through different roles. While this play, originally written by the playwright Matt Cox in 2015, was crafted more for the Harry Potter fan base, it stood alone for those not acquainted with the books or movies of the franchise. By the end of the production, the timeline skips through the years to reveal certain characters who have married or stayed friends, and thus sending their own wizard children off to wizarding school. All cast members joined for their final bow, as Kieran Cook on behalf of the rest of the cast, thanked director Erin Sharpe for building the Whitehall drama club into the successful production it is today for the school’s theater students.