With this week marking the deadline to file to run in this November’s elections, the Beacon gave each candidate for mayor and city council in Whitehall the opportunity to present their ideas to local voters.
Next week, the Beacon will do the same with races in the city of Montague.
Mayor
Steve Salter
Q: What is your political background?
A: I’ve been on the council for six years prior to being mayor and I was mayor pro-tem.
Q: Why should people vote to re-elect you as mayor?
A: I think I’m doing a good job looking out for the city’s interest and staying in touch with the community.
Q: Is anything specific you’d like to focus on if re-elected?
A: I’d like to focus on building our community and getting more community involvement.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: I feel that it’s family. I want it to be a tight-knot and loving community that includes everyone. I love this community. Whether I’m elected or not, I’ll continue to do all I can to make it a better and more inclusive community for everyone.
Scott Brown
Q: What is your political background?
A: I first ran for city council in 2017 and did not get elected. In spring 2019 they had a resignation, so I was appointed to the council. At the end of that term, I ran again and got elected, which is what I’m doing now. I’m in the middle of my four-year term. I also spent three years on the White Lake Municipal Marina Board.
Q: Why should people vote for you to be elected as mayor?
A: I’ve lived in Whitehall for 45 years, I’ve worked here almost my entire adult life, I raised my kids here, and I still work here. I feel like I’m a good representation of the average citizen and taxpayer in the city. I don’t have any political ambitions any further than this. I just want to represent the people of Whitehall.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if elected?
A: If I were mayor instead of just a council member, I’m hoping I could get listened to a little bit better than I do as a council member. The city staff has said that they don’t want to be known as an “enforcement community.” They think if they’re known as a strict enforcement community, nobody’s going to want to live here. I completely disagree with that. I think if you enforce the laws that you have and the ordinances that you establish, you’ve got a place that’s more desirable to live because it’s going to be cleaner, it’s going to be more well-kept. People do whatever they want to do right now because nobody enforces anything.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: My whole life is here. My kids were born and raised here, and graduated from Whitehall High School. My business is here. I like the community.
City Council
Debra Hillebrand
Q: What is your political background?
A: I was elected to the city council in 2015 and 2017. At that point I was nominated as the mayor and served from 2017-2021. During that time the city charter changed so that the mayor would be elected by the city at large versus from the city council, so I then ran for mayor again in 2021 and lost by only 17 votes.
Q: Why should people vote for you to be elected onto city council?
A: I can bring a balanced perspective and strategic thought process to the city council. I would push to prioritize projects based on the master plan and greater good, not push pet projects forward. New projects should be in alignment with the master plan, be widely publicized and have strong input from community members. The city has a limited budget and we need to prioritize projects that maximize impact. We have opportunities to improve infrastructure, like roads and sidewalks, while maintaining the great assets we have, like our parks, and I’d like to help make this a focus.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if elected?
A: My primary hopes are to maintain and enhance the beauty and charm of our community by focusing on repairing and maintaining assets we already have. We’ve made some good strides in increasing the downtown vibrancy and I would like to continue that by soliciting and encouraging community input into projects that serve the greater good. Another important focus would be to increase the transparency of the city council. There are a lot of different boards and meetings that are held, and they’re all open to the public. They’re all properly notified, but they’re not really publicized. I want to try to get more participation and interaction with the community.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: My husband, Greg, and I came here in 2009 on a little vacation and loved it. We started looking for property and landed on our current house. Over time we renovated it and started the Lewis House Bed and Breakfast. People will call us outsiders because we weren’t born here, but we think of ourselves as newcomers. We chose to come here. We want to be here and we want to see our community thrive.
Richard Connell
Q: What is your political background?
A: I’m finishing my first official term on city council. In 2016 I was appointed to fill a vacancy. I ran again in 2019 for a four-year term.
Q: Why should people vote to re-elect you for city council?
A: I think I’ve done a good job for the city so far and I would like to continue to do so. Being a lifelong resident of the area, I’m familiar with a lot of the problems that everybody encounters. I’d like to help take care of that.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if elected?
A: We have issues that we’ve been working on. I want people to know that we are actively doing what we can with the money that we have to try to get through because all of the sidewalks need to be repaired. I hope to continue to make improvements to the sidewalks and roads.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: The community is home. It’s all I’ve ever known and I don’t intend to leave.
Keith Heidelberg
Q: What is your political background?
A: I’ve served on city council the past two years. I’ve always been in public service. I’ve been a firefighter and EMT for almost 20 years. I enjoy serving the community and making it a better place.
Q: Why should people vote to re-elect you for city council?
A: To continue to work on the city’s infrastructure. I also feel I bring a younger perspective to the council.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if re-elected?
A: City beautification, improvement on city infrastructure and making Whitehall a better place to attract more young professionals.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: It’s a place where I have put my roots down and I’m growing my family. I want it to be a place where my children want to live and when they graduate high school, hopefully they stay here and continue to build the White Lake area.
Tanya Cabala
Q: What is your political background?
A: I served on the Whitehall city council from 2005-17 and was on the planning commission for 10 years. After that, I decided to run for state representative, which occupied a year and a half of my time. I did not get it, but it was an excellent learning experience. I also work part-time for the West Michigan Environmental Action Council and I started with them in 2020.
Q: Why should people vote to elect you for city council?
A: I was personally busy and term limited, so I wanted to give other folks a turn to serve their community. I’m ready and willing to step up again and there are a lot of things going on with the city. There’s room for improvement and I have a lot of ideas to offer. I’ve done it before and I respect folks who are on the council right now. They’re showing up and I appreciate that, but I think it’s time for me to step up and run again.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if elected?
A: I was glad to see that the city declared a climate emergency and has a Climate Action Plan. That’s an area of expertise for me and I can offer that experience. That’s a natural fit for me with things like recycling, water protection, water quality and climate change. I want to make sure that we as a city are doing everything we can to plan for climate change impacts. We live in a sweet spot in Michigan, but there are things that impact other parts of the country right now and we are not going to be removed from that. I want to make sure that we do what we can to protect the people who live here and we need to be safe. I’m also very interested in seeing how we can improve our streets. I’ve been off since 2017 and we have some major streets that are pretty bad to drive over. Some projects are not slated to be fixed until 2026. I would like to take a look at how we’re managing our streets and how we’re managing the priority list. I would like to find a way to involve people in different ways, like creating a Citizen Advisory Committee for important topics. Making sure we have meaningful opportunities when there are big decisions like having a town hall meeting for big decisions that we’re facing. More transparent decisions and more opportunities for the community to be involved in city government and decisions. I’d also like to see our downtown continue to improve and thrive.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: Every day when I walk in my neighborhood, I’m reminded of when I played here as a child and how it’s such a safe, beautiful place to live. It’s been my life and I feel lucky to be able to live here. I think when you feel lucky and fortunate, you want to give back and I want to give back to my city.
Tom Ziemer
Q: What is your political background?
A: I ran for Whitehall Board of Education last year and did not get in. That was my first attempt.
Q: Why should people vote to elect you for city council?
A: I want to make sure that Whitehall always uses the city’s financial resources and human resources in ways that maximize the positive impact in the community. That means both for the people that live here and for the visitors that come. I see it with more of a newcomer’s perspective and a lot of people that come into town feed into my life. I want to make sure that we treat all the businesses fairly and equally. We need to invite the economic benefits of tourism and manufacturing to the community because these things benefit both local businesses and our residents. It provides jobs. I think that where it’s appropriate we need to work with our neighboring cities.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if elected?
A: There are a lot of things in town that could be improved, specifically the city’s streets and sidewalks. There was a public survey done, and roads and sidewalks were the number one concern of people. When you drive around through town, you see a lot of bad sidewalks and roads, places that could even just be cleaned up to make them look more pleasant, like Colby Street right off of the freeway. It’s the first impression that people have when they come off the highway into town. I’d like to make sure we have an appealing first impression to people.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: I love it here. I like the small-town atmosphere. I like the friendliness of the people. It’s got wonderful natural resources.
Mark Nienhouse
Q: What is your political background?
A: I have no political background.
Q: Why should people vote to elect you to city council?
A: I’ve been a faithful citizen to the community for 31 years, I pay my taxes on time and I’ve always been a good citizen. I care about this community.
Q: Is there anything specific you’d like to focus on if elected?
A: I don’t have any specific plans. I’m just going to go in there and see where they need my help.
Q: What does the community of Whitehall mean to you personally?
A: I’m originally from Grand Haven, but I look at Whitehall as my home. It’s my hometown now. People ask me where I’m from and I don’t tell them I’m from Grand Haven, I say Whitehall. I used to spend a lot of my summers here when I was a kid and when I retired from the Air Force, rather than going back to Grand Haven, I wanted to come to this area.