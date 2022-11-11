WHITEHALL — Stepping into the Viking Athletic Center Thursday morning and hearing the song “Footloose” playing isn’t, in itself, unusual. It’s a fast-paced song and anyone going for a workout could enjoy using it to get themselves going.
However, for Sandy Teichmer and her six students this particular Thursday morning, it wasn’t playing to pump them up, but to set the beat for line dancing.
Teichmer just completed her second week of a three-week session of line dancing classes, each held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The classes are serving as something of a bridge after Carolyn Madison, who teaches Energize classes at the VAC much of the year, left for her snowbird time in Florida.
Teichmer isn’t much for public speaking, but she does love to dance; she’s done it since she was little. (She actually prefers clogging, but there was no floor suited for that available.) And with a lengthy career as a speech language pathologist behind her, she’s familiar with teaching. The fit was natural.
“Dancing is a way to bring joy to your life,” Teichmer said. “I love to line dance, and so I did three weeks just to see if it was fun.”
Her students — all women around her age group, on this day — have enjoyed learning the new pastime.
“I think line dancing is good because different people that aren’t always so great at regular dancing can fit into line dancing,” Sandy Watson, one of the students Thursday, said. “You don’t necessarily need a partner. Every individual person can do it and you can do it at different ages...You can be really good at it and do some really hard routines or you can start very basic.”
Thursday, the dancers started with “Footloose”, which Teichmer said she played at 75 percent speed to make it easier to teach the steps. She joked that she didn’t have to go to her planned note cards, which helped keep the class moving.
“I’m not really good at talking, having to call the steps and everything,” Teichmer said, though she could have fooled onlookers. “That’s stressful.”
The last of the three planned sessions is Thursday, and classes cost $3 per session for those who live within the Whitehall millage area. Teichmer said she was uninterested in money and simply passed off the question of how much to charge to the VAC. She said she will likely go month-to-month on whether she’ll continue the classes until Madison returns to run the Energize classes.