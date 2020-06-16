WHITEHALL – The White Lake Fire Authority received approval from the Whitehall Planning Commission on their proposed plans for a new barn.
The commission held their meeting on Thursday, June 4. Most of the commission agreed to the plans, but commission member Steve Salter was the only dissenting vote, believing the design to have some unnecessary flare that could cost additional money.
“Although I support a fire station, I have concern with the shape of this building. I know that every angle, and every cut in and cut out costs more money,” said Salter.
“It is much more expensive to build a building like this than it is to build a barracks. Why are we going to all this different elevations, different cut ins and cut outs [sic]?”
Fire captain Pete McCarthy was present to answer questions.
“The building is actually two different types of constructions. The garage is pre-engineered steel like the recent Viking Athletic Center building that was built. The training, day room area is all standard type of construction,” said McCarthy.”
Back in March voters approved a four-year, 1.65 mill property tax increase to build the station. This property tax increase is estimated to raise $2.7 million to build a station.
City manager Scott Huebler wrote in an email that the proposed location of the station would be located at the corner of Delaney Drive and Ullmans Way in the industrial park.
At the meeting Huebler expressed his approval, “I think it is well drawn out and meets all our requirements.”
McCarthy said that the current design would be within budget, and wouldn’t cost taxpayers more money than what will be collected by the approved millage. He also said that residents want a fire station they can be proud of.
“Historically a fire station has been kind of a symbol of the community, because it is a tax payers building.”
Salter went on to further express his distaste for the plans. Saying that the flourishes added to the design were not a good use of public funds.
He clarified that he is in support of a new station, just not its current design.