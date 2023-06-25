“You’re going to buy it, aren’t you?” asked Carol Parker, looking over the shoulder of her husband Jack. He was looking at a 1917 Ford Roadster (or Runabout) hot rod on Craigslist one Friday morning in November 2015. He must have had that special look she recognized.
The answer was yes.
Along with his truck, trailer and the agreed-upon money, Jack was in the Yaak River area of Montana, near both Idaho and British Columbia, Canada, by 1 p.m. the next Monday.
The body was solid and straight, with only one rust hole, The turtle deck, the rear part of the car, was duplicated by the seller as the original was beyond repair.
“How did you get it to look as old as the rest of the car?” Parker asked.
“I left it outside to rust all winter,” was the answer. The deal was made. With the car on the trailer, the 1,970-mile return trip to Muskegon began.
Parker did not find out the entire history of the car, but the seller did not build it. He did have new leather seat material sewn up and installed just before he sold it. The engine is a 270-cubic-inch Red Ram Hemi V-8 from a 1955 Dodge. The four-speed manual transmission is from a 1970 Dodge or Plymouth Duster.
Parker added windshield support rods, an electronic distributor, new fuel lines, helmet-style individual air cleaners and new rims and tires. He also modified the water passages from the radiator to the block so he could install a thermostat. The radiator was rebuilt at Dale’s Radiator & A/C in Whitehall.
To add to the 1950s flavor of the car, Parker had some pinstripes added by George Hinkley from Last Chance Customz near Rockford. While applying the unique paintwork to places on the body, dashboard and the tops of the headlights, Parker asked him, “What can I do to make these look like they were put on years ago?”
“You won’t have to do anything. I’ll do that now,” he said. Then he made the paint lines thinner and narrowed or eliminated them in some places. Mission accomplished.
Another nod to nostalgia is an original Road Gents car club plaque at the rear of the car. Parker belonged to the Muskegon club for a few years until it was disbanded in the late 1960s.
In 1917, Ford produced 107,240 Model T Runabouts, all having a single door located on the passenger side. Of all the hot rods on the road today, not many have original sheet metal this old. Even the popular fiberglass T reproductions are based on later designs from the 1920s.
Parker likes attending swap meets and car shows where T parts may be for sale. He looks for items he needs or those he knows someone else wants. He once got a turtle deck for a man in France who wanted one. They made a deal, but when the buyer found out the shipping costs, he made a strange request.
“Can you cut it up?” he asked.
After he was paid, Parker cut it into six pieces which fit in a much smaller, and cheaper, shipping container. A day after receiving the package, the happy Frenchman sent a photo to Parker showing the deck already spot-welded together.
Parker has been a local ‘car guy’ since driving a 1953 Ford to Whitehall High School in his teens. As a hobby, he’s been buying and selling cars and parts ever since. He also still has his purple 1941 Ford coupe he and a friend built in 1997. It has been featured in national magazines and been driven cross-country to many events. He and Carol both enjoy being a part of the car culture.