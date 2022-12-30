New Muskegon County airport director Ken Efting was surprised to see just how much training for his new job he was doing during his 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, even when he didn't realize it.
"You do something for a long time and you start to take it for granted," Efting said. "I started to really think about it, and everything they want me to do I'd been doing forever. Even though I'd been working at airfields and airports for 20 years, I never equated it to working in (a civilian) airport."
Efting, a 2001 Whitehall graduate, has been on the job since Nov. 28. He describes his new position as being kind of a jack-of-all-trades for the facility, even joking he's responsible for the lawns and the roofs.
"It's basically the full spectrum of management of operations, logistics and (everything else) within...the airport," Efting said. "Managing tenants, lease agreements, working with air service providers on getting air service into Muskegon. I've only been in it about three weeks so I'm still learning what it entails. Coordination with first responders, fire and police. DHS, TSA, regulatory management of the airfield itself, keeping the FAA regulations current. It's a lot."
Of course, Efting is prepared for a lot after serving in the Air Force. He was a munitions specialist, building weapons for fighter jets. The service took him to Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea.
As time went on he moved up the ladder into a more managerial role, which led him to the county airport when his service ended. It was a perfect fit for Efting and his family as they wanted to return home.
"It's the perfect example of where luck and opportunity meet," Efting said. "I wanted to move back here. I'm married with two young kids and all our family is here. I wanted to get them back home so they could grow up with cousins and family."
Efting said veterans sometimes struggle with the transition to civilian life and emphasized that taking advantage of opportunities to become more marketable to civilian employers is a key to doing so. He obtained his bachelor's degree while on active duty and is finishing a master's degree as well.
"(It helps) if you start five to seven years before you intend to depart the service to make yourself marketable with education and certification," Efting said. "The transition seemed fairly easy to me, but I know a lot of people struggle, and I think that's because they don't prepare themselves. The hardest part is translating what you did in the military, which is unlike anything else, into civilian speak and explaining how that has value to civilian employers."
One thing that has helped Efting's transition is that he views his new job as another opportunity to serve, just in a different way.
"It's a public-facing position," Efting said. "It's kind of a way to give back and continue to serve, just wearing a different uniform every day. Ultimately in this seat, we're trying to serve the public, Muskegon County and the area this airport serves. That aspect of it is cool. I dig that."
One thing Efting is hoping to do as airport director is beef up the facility's community outreach programs. The airport has a weekly summer "Aviation Camp" for which it partners with the Muskegon County Intermediate School District. Efting would like to increase the number of schools who participate, including his hometown schools, Whitehall and Montague.