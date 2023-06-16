WHITEHALL — Montague and Whitehall public schools tested out their new breakfast muffin recipe on students Wednesday, June 7. The base of the muffin includes whole wheat, sweet potatoes, apples and Michigan navy beans. Whitehall High School graduate Zoe Fauble created the recipe for a class.
“Every year we do a project around seasonal local foods,” hospitality and food management teacher Elissa Penczar said. “In the fall of 2021, I assigned Michigan dry beans as the focus. The kids learned about dry beans, they learned about the farming side of it, they learned all the commercial varieties that were out there. I partnered with (Montague and Whitehall schools' food service director) Dan Gorman on that, and he wanted something that would be a good grab-and-go breakfast. Each student was assigned to create at least three recipes that featured navy beans, and it had to be a grab-and-go breakfast.”
All public schools in Muskegon County are required to follow “school nutrition guidelines,” that decide what is deemed healthy and should be served to students in the schools.
“School nutrition guidelines can be tricky,” said Penczar. “This muffin meets all the guidelines. It’s nutrient-dense, low in added sugar and it doesn’t have any added sodium.”
While introducing the muffin at Shoreline Elementary, students gave their input on the muffin and suggestions on how to improve the recipe.
“We worked with the school food service directors of Montague and Whitehall,” Fauble said. “They helped us get data on what the kids thought of the recipes, if they liked it and what we needed to improve on.”
The muffin has now been introduced to Montague Area Public Schools, Whitehall District Schools, North Muskegon Public Schools, and the Career Technology Center. Penczar, along with other nutrition officials, hope to eventually integrate the muffin recipe into all public schools in Muskegon County.
“Ideally, we would like to be able to find a co-packer who can help us with manufacturing and then be able to distribute them to all school food programs in the county,” said Penczar.