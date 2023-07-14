WHITEHALL — Whitehall graduate Avery Jura proposed the idea of painting on the walls of the overpass above the bike path, across from Goodrich Park. Jura got the inspiration from public art he has seen throughout the United States.
“I’ve been to many art walls around America, as far as California,” said Jura. “My favorite one is in Ann Arbor, where I’m going to school next year. It’s called ‘graffiti alley.’ It’s a back alley that used to be really gross and dirty, and then somebody painted there, then another person painted there, and it eventually became a legal wall and everybody paints there now. It’s covered completely. It’s really sweet, so I wanted to bring that to my hometown.”
Different city council members announced their nervous feelings at the last city council meeting and are skeptical of people having access to paint on public property, but Jura’s intent is to provoke positivity in the community through creativity and art.
“We want people to have the opportunity to paint because as a street artist, you have to get contacted by a small business or the city, which is hard,” Jura said. “To give people this opportunity was my dream in this project. Then I hope that anyone can paint here for a long time and that it will become a beautiful place.”
Jura proposed the idea of the art wall, but two other Whitehall students will continue to be involved in running the art wall once Jura leaves for the University of Michigan in the fall.
“Brady Tate (Whitehall junior) and I plan to make sure that everything on the art wall is clean and we’re going to keep it running,” said Whitehall senior Amelia Chen. “After we graduate high school and move on, we’re going to get other people to maintain the area.”
Eventually the group hopes to create social media pages where artists who paint on the art wall can submit photos of their work to be shared online. Once the profiles are created, they can be found at “InspirationArtWall.” The purpose of posting them on social media is to preserve the memory of each art piece, even if someone else paints over it eventually.
“We want to make a bigger public space for artists to be able to showcase their artwork and be able to work with a bigger canvas,” Chen said. “We’re taking this part of the bike trail that isn’t really utilized, it’s a little dirty and unkempt. We’re turning it into a public piece of art where people can display their talents.”
Although Jura will be putting the first painting on the wall, he hopes others will participate, and the art wall will grow and be covered in community members’ creativity.
“I do a lot of murals and I have one in mind that I’m going to do in the tall section,” Jura said. “For now, I’m going to paint the title, ‘Inspiration Art Wall’ in big letters. Hopefully it’ll spread from there and other people will join.”