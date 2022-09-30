Whitehall High School is gearing up for its 2022 homecoming, which will celebrate the seasons. Each class has been assigned one of the four seasons to follow the theme in decorating a golf cart for the homecoming parade.
Freshmen have spring, sophomores have summer, juniors have winter, and seniors have fall. Look for these decorated golf carts in the parade on Friday, Oct. 7. The parade starts at the Whitehall Community Services / VAC parking lot and goes to Slocum to Mears to Colby to Franklin and then back to the Whitehall Community Services / VAC parking lot.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes Whitehall's grand marshal, Roni Huizenga, as well as Whitehall's homecoming court members, each graduating class' golf carts, and Whitehall's athletic teams and clubs. Crowning of the king and queen will be done at halftime of the football game that evening.
The homecoming dance is on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the high school. Tickets must be purchased in advance at the high school by Friday, Oct. 7. Besides the Friday and Saturday night activities, students will enjoy spirit days Monday through Friday and a pep assembly on Friday during the school day.