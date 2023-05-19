WHITEHALL — Whitehall High School physical education and health teacher Dave Goodrich and freshman students “manicured” the bike trail as their community service project Wednesday morning.
Goodrich introduced the project last year, by having students repaint crosswalks near the White Lake Chamber of Commerce. This year, he chose to clean up the bike trail along White Lake Drive near the White Lake Community Library to Whitehall High School.
“This year we decided to go from White Lake Drive, where it connects by HarborLight Credit Union, and go to the (White Lake Community) Library,” Goodrich said. “We edged, trimmed back and blew debris. The overgrowth was anything from about eight inches to two feet in some areas. We’re trying to edge most of it to make it look nice.”
Goodrich gives students the option to choose what they want to do for their community service project. Those who don’t select a different option go with Goodrich to the bike trail.
“I do this community project with my ninth-grade health class and it’s an opportunity to help better service the community,” said Goodrich. “One of the options is they can go on their own and seek out anywhere between parks, homes, senior citizen centers, businesses that may need help with garbage pickup, clean up, maybe a clothing closet, church service.”
Goodrich noticed the bike trail needed tending to since he uses it frequently for his physical education classes.
“I like to tend to the bike trail because we use it a lot in my classes,” Goodrich said. “One of the goals we have in my classes each fall or winter is we try to get between 20 to 25 miles on the bike trail through different times in the class. Since we’re using the bike trail along with other people, it was time to manicure it. With permission from city manager Scott Huebler and Travis Bolles, our liaison officer, we work on manicuring and keeping the trail clean. That’s how we give back. Also, our kids can appreciate the work they’ve done.”
Goodrich hopes to expand the project next year, and begin doing two sessions for fall and spring. He enjoys taking the kids outside, rather than having them sit inside a classroom all day.
“It feels good to help out,” freshman Cameron Cook said. “Even if it’s something small, like shoveling the dirt or getting rid of overhang, it just feels good to help out.”
Students enjoyed giving back to the community they call home, and hope the project brings awareness to others and inspires them to help too.
“You get a little self-accomplishment out of it, but I also got to give back to my community,” said freshman Sebastien Obermeyer. “If you can help your community in small ways like that, go for it.”