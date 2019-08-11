WHITEHALL – The City of Whitehall has put the final piece in place for its Rental Inspection program.
The city council, at its July 23 meeting, selected a provider for the rental inspections.
By a 6-1 vote the council selected Muskegon Charter Township, one of three bidders for the work.
The city staff recommended the bid by Muskegon Charter Township after reviewing all the bids.
The winning bid calls for $70 per inspection of a rental unit. Of that fee, 25% goes to the city for administration.
That was Option 2 presented by the township. Option 1 was $45 per inspection, including administration, with 10% percent retainage going to the city.
Also bidding on the inspection services was the White Lake Fire Authority which submitted a proposal for a $60 inspection fee, and SAFEbuilt which bid $170 per inspection based on a fixed monthly charge of $2,000 a month.
The council’s approval calls for a three-year contract with Muskegon Charter Township.
According to the Rental Inspection program, rental units are to be inspected regularly every three years. Emergency inspections can also be conducted.
The city’s solicitation for inspection bids was to do 141 inspections a year (one third of the rentals), and for the city to retain 25% of the inspection fee.
City Manager Scott Huebler said the staff plans to operate the Rental Inspection Program through the city’s Department of Public Works.
“We’ve modeled it after the building inspection program,” he added.
“The reason we’re looking at the higher cost is that with their Option One they (Muskegon Township) would do all the administration. One of my concerns is when someone comes to city hall to register rental property we would have to send them to Muskegon Township. I don’t think that’s customer friendly at all.”
With SAFEbuilt, the city manager said. while they have experience, references from communities who use them were either hot or cold. “With Muskegon Township I’ve heard nothing but good from the two communities who use them.”
‘White Lake Fire gave us a good proposal, but when you look at the breath of experience, they are far behind the other two,” Huebler added.
“Every potential bidder received the same RFP (request for proposal),” Huebler said.
Council member Richard Connell questioned why the city’s administration fee was included in the bid. He wondered if the bidder should give just the inspection fee, and the city add the administration costs. “I wonder if we’re going to find out it (25%) is not enough (for the administrative fee).”
Huebler said the city could always adjust that. “We modeled it after what we currently do with building inspection.”
Connell also pointed out that with the fire authority’s bid the city could get less administrative fee than the Muskegon Township bid because of the percentage use for the administrative fee.
Huebler said the city and Muskegon Township will have three years to see how the agreement works, and it could be renegotiated.
The motion by council member Steve Salter to go with Muskegon Township’s Option 2 was approved by a 6-1 vote. Council member Scott Brown cast the lone no vote. “My personal preference is to go with the White Lake Fire Authority. Try to keep it more local than sending the money to Muskegon.”
The council took the first step in implementing a Rental Inspection Program last December by implementing registration of rental units.
Then, in March, the council approved using the 2015 International Property Maintenance Code as its standard for the rental inspections. The city made some modifications to the IPMC.
The implementation came after extensive research by the staff and council. The council considered seven drafts of the ordinance before implementation.
The purpose of a rental inspection ordinance is to establish standards for safe residential rental structures and units in the city, and to promote continued maintenance of the rental properties.
The Rental Inspections will be for structures occupied by persons other then the property owner and immediate family, which includes an oral or written rental or lease agreement along with compensation for the rental.
According to the ordinance, it will not apply to hospitals, nursing homes, convalescent homes, foster homes, temporary group shelters provided by legal nonprofit agencies which are inspected, certified and licensed by the State of Michigan; apartment complexes under the jurisdiction of a state or federal agency; or a short term rental unit intended for a stay that has a duration of less than 30 days and that is inspected by a state or nationally recognized association.
The initial registration fee is $35 per building.
After the initial registration period, the rental owner must register a unit prior to occupancy, and a new owner must register within 30 days after assuming ownership.