The city of Whitehall planted a venus dogwood tree at the White Lake Playhouse on Arbor Day this year, April 28, thereby renewing its status as a Tree City for a 30th year.
Whitehall is one of many communities nationwide designated as a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation; according to the foundation, just under 47 percent of Americans live in a community designated as a Tree City. Montague (19 years) and North Muskegon (five years) are also Tree City designees.
To be designated a Tree City, a community must meet four annual standards: Maintain a tree board or department (for Whitehall, the Department of Public Works fits that designation); have a community tree ordinance; spend at least $2 per capita on urban forestry; and have a public Arbor Day celebration.