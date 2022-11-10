The Whitehall High School Gay-Straight Alliance will present a free movie night to the public at the White Lake Playhouse Saturday, Nov. 19, with a showing of the 2018 film Love, Simon.
The story follows Simon Spier, a teenage boy whose circumstances place him in awkward positions and disrupt his friendships as he faces the intimidating process of coming out. When Simon begins emailing an anonymous person online who shares some of his struggles, he is subsequently forced to overcome a number of obstacles that help him grow as a person and ultimately find himself.
The Gay-Straight Alliance seeks to provide a safe space for all students and generate support for the LGBTQ+ community within Whitehall schools and through local events. Although only comprised of seven dedicated members at this time, their hopes are to grow the GSA significantly this year before the senior majority graduates. Whitehall GSA meetings are relaxed with lots of talking, activity planning and games of Kahoots, and they meet every Thursday morning.
For more information or to ask questions, contact Ariana Treat by email at aritreat05@gmail.com. On this special evening, baked goods will be sold at the entrance before the movie begins, and the GSA will speak briefly after the film on their mission and plans, and key takeaways from the movie. The Whitehall GSA hopes to make this free community movie night an annual event to raise awareness and foster understanding and kindness to people of all identities and walks of life.