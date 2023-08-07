Whitehall High School’s oldest living alum, Amy Jean Holmblade Knorr, passed away July 24 in Tucson, Arizona. Knorr, who was valedictorian of the Class of 1934, was 106.
Knorr, who had two younger brothers, John and James, moved to Whitehall with her family at age four after being born on a farm in Illinois.
“While the family was limited in physical resources, they were rich in values related to love, respect, appreciation of others, the importance of education, and working together to accomplish goals,” wrote Mark von Destinon, who in 2016 co-wrote a brief biography of Knorr with the late Nancy Graham that ran in the Family and Consumer Sciences Research Journal. von Destinon’s mother Rosemary knew Knorr from their youth, said Knorr’s nephew Bruce Holmblade, and Bruce and von Destinon are cousins.
Always independent, Holmblade said, Knorr learned to drive while attending Whitehall High School. There were no school buses at the time, so Knorr’s father taught her to drive, and she drove to school, picking up friends along the way.
The family’s old residence, on Blank Road in Whitehall, still stands, Holmblade said. The Holmblades did not have electricity or running water until the 1950s, Bruce said, when a local power company asked Amy’s father for permission to run a line through his property. Permission was granted on the condition the family home was hooked into the grid.
After her Vikings’ graduation, Knorr later graduated from Michigan State University. Originally planning to become an English teacher, she learned that home economics offered a more direct path to a job, so she switched majors. The switch proved fortuitous, as she discovered a passion for the field. She spent decades as a teacher of the discipline, starting in 1940, when she took her first teaching job in Wayland. In 1945, she began her collegiate teaching career at what is now the University of Northern Iowa before returning to MSU a year later, from 1946-56. During this time, she also earned her doctorate from the school.
Knorr’s next move was to join the faculty at the University of Minnesota, and it was there she met her husband Philip, who was completing his own doctoral studies there; students concurrently taking classes from her and Philip arranged for them to meet, believing they would be a good match. Despite meeting in their 40s, neither had previously married or had children, and their marriage lasted nearly 50 years until Phllip passed away in 2012.
Always an advocate for social justice, Knorr found herself appalled as an MSU undergrad when she learned that the Spartans’ only black football player at the time was not allowed to live in campus housing, and helped circulate an unfortunately unsuccessful petition that he be permitted to live in the dorms.
She had a similar experience during her career. While teaching at MSU, she was advisor to the Michigan chapter of what was then called Future Homemakers of America, and was forced to arrange for separate accommodations for the two black students in the organization to participate in the national FHA meeting; according to a brief biography of Knorr, the national convention was never again held in a segregated state after that.
Knorr later found herself fighting for women’s equality as well when she joined Philip in Arizona after the latter obtained a professorship in forestry at the University of Arizona in 1964. The school’s policy at the time prohibited a husband and wife from both working at the school, even in unrelated fields, as it was considered nepotism. Knorr and five other women affected by the policy joined together in a discrimination lawsuit against the school, which was settled out of court. Knorr and the other women were all eventually able to obtain positions at the university in their chosen fields.
Such was Knorr’s humility that, von Destinon said, she asked that saga not be included in the biography.
“Amy Jean refused to have that story included because she felt that it credited her with something she did not do,” von Destinon said. “After all, (she thought,) the case did not go to court. My co-author and I argued that it was most important as an example of the struggles a professional woman had to go through in that era.”
In addition to her work at Arizona, Knorr worked with several universities in other countries as a consultant, helping them establish their own home economics programs. That work took her on trips to Africa and South America, and Holmblade said she would always bring back home economics-related gifts for her nephews when she returned.
After retiring in 1983, Knorr didn’t stop working to help young people. She established and endowed scholarships at all three of the universities that most shaped her (MSU, Minnesota and Arizona) as well as a fellowship at Minnesota to assist students studying in the home economics or family education field. As of 2016, wrote von Destinon, she estimated that about 125 students had received aid through those scholarships.
Knorr remained active for many years in retirement. Even upon moving into a senior living facility, she would walk a mile each day; Holmblade said she figured out that three or four laps around the hallways of her facility added up to a mile. She continued to walk even after an injury necessitated a partial hip replacement when she was 99, a replacement she and family talked doctors into going through with after the original prognosis was not to do so.
“She was a very determined person,” Holmblade said. “She was never outspoken, but you knew that what Amy Jean wanted, she’d usually get by one way or another. But she wasn’t blatant about it.”
von Destinon gave Knorr the last word in the 2016 biography he and Graham co-wrote, and with it she said to all those who had helped lead her to where she got in life, “Thank you. Thank you for supporting, encouraging, and challenging me. Thank you for letting me live my life in my own meandering, struggling, wondering way. Thank you for applauding my achievements, helping me to set new goals and offering a hand when I have failed.”