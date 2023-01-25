A Whitehall man has been hospitalized in Muskegon after a Monday night motorcycle crash left him in critical condition, the Whitehall Police Department said.
The crash was reported at 6:03 p.m. in the 900 block of Mears Ave. Witnesses said the motorcycle was on the sidewalk just prior to the crash; it struck a vehicle that was turning from Alice St. to Mears.
During investigation the 25-year-old man was found not to have been using his headlights or wearing a helmet. The driver of the vehicle struck by the motorcycle was uninjured.
The motorcycle operator was taken by White Lake Ambulance to Trinity Health in Muskegon with serious injuries. Investigation into the crash is ongoing, but alcohol and excessive speed are both believed to have been factors.
An off-duty state trooper assisted Whitehall Police on the scene, and help was also provided by the White Lake Fire Authority, county sheriff deputies and Trinity Health EMS.
