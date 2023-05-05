Whitehall Middle School teacher Zachary Webb and three WMS students were honored by the White Lake VFW Thursday, April 27 for their work in the Patriots Pen program, a youth essay contest.
Webb was named local teacher of the year and also awarded district teacher of the year honors. Student Annemarie Muller won the local essay competition for her work on the theme “My pledge to our veterans,” and also earned second place at the district level.
Mason Pardue was awarded second place locally and third at the district level. Colten Kleinjans and Aubrey Burrows tied for third place locally.
Winners received medals, certificates, scholarship funds, backpacks and other prizes. VFW member Jerry Brandenburg and Senior Vice President Gloria Hesse presented the awards.
The next VFW essay competition will have the theme “How are you inspired by America?” The deadline is Oct. 31. The national first-place award is $5,000, and other awards include laptop computers, round-trip tickets to the U.S. Capitol and other honors. Those interested in competing can contact the local post for more details.