WHITEHALL – Andrea Misch, a Whitehall Mom of four young children and an entrepreneur has invented an all-in-one snowsuit for toddlers.
The SnowOtter ‘StowSuit’ eliminates the time, extra cost, and frustration often associated with getting kids ready for school and outdoor adventures during the cold weather months.
Parents, grandparents, teachers, and caregivers will appreciate the limited amount of time it takes to get their kids ready in the winter with the SnowOtter ‘StowSuit’. Designed with efficiency in mind, the ensemble features attached mittens, a hoodie, matching hat, and legs that are capable of being extended up to two additional inches.
The SnowOtter also features a storage pack that allows the entire suit to be conveniently packed away into one condensed package. So, you won’t spend time looking for lost mittens or waste money buying additional accessories. Plus, the suit’s sturdy and expandable design allows for years of extra use.
“Anyone who has, or cares for small children, knows that getting them ready to go outside in the wintertime can be a nightmare, especially in the morning when there are already a million tasks to accomplish,” said Andrea Misch, Inventor of the SnowOtter. “Our patent-pending design makes it easy and convenient to get kids dressed to go outside in cold weather. It’s so easy, kids can get dressed on their own.”
Currently, the SnowOtter (www.snowotterco.com) is available in sizes 2T to 6T with a diverse group of color combinations including, purple/green, blue/green, pink/purple, and black/red. The fully-insulated suit is made of polyester and fleece with a water-resistant shell and keeps children warm in weather as cool as -4 degrees.
It’s also machine-washable. And the mittens and pants zip into the SnowOtter ‘StowSuit’ and can easily be detached for washing and drying or to allow for conversion of the suit into a snow coat. Extra gloves and coordinating hats may also be purchased separately.
The SnowOtter costs $179.00 and can be purchased by visiting: www.snowotterco.com . Customers that enter in the following code will receive a 15% discount: Otter15