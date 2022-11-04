After over 60 years serving the White Lake area, the Whitehall-Montague Lions Club will be shutting down operations at the end of this month.
It’s not by choice — not really. It’s simply for a lack of members. President J.R. Savoie said there were at one point 60 members of the local Lions Club, and now there are seven. Four, including himself, are over 75 years of age, and none, coincidentally, are from Montague despite the club’s name.
“This is my third year as president by default because no one else wants to take it,” Savoie said. “Worldwide, (the Lions Club) is growing, but young people aren’t joining anything.”
Savoie said the club did have 13 members at the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but several of them left during the lockdowns.
The Lions held their final meeting Thursday to wrap up their finances; Savoie said they had to get everything together by Dec. 1 to make sure their ducks were in a row, and the club only meets monthly.
The club has remained active despite its falling membership. It donated money towards the splash pad at Goodrich Park in Whitehall when it was being built, and a bench next to the pad bears their name. The club still maintains the book donation house behind the Chamber of Commerce building and collects used pairs of glasses to donate to Ferris State University’s optometry school, which then catalogs those donations by prescription and sends them to rescue missions around the state. Savoie said they’ve collected about 2,000 pairs this year.
Other activities the Lions have been involved with over the years include providing funds for eye exams for those in need, hearing aids and work with Leader Dogs for the Blind. The club also threw an annual ice cream social for residents at SKLD in Whitehall.
“We try to do good,” Savoie said. “We used to do socials...We used to do shrimp boils when Whitehall had the Oktoberfest.”
The hope is that the nearby North Muskegon Lions Club will be able to take over management of at least some of those activities. Savoie added that it’s possible a few of the Lions Club members will join the North Muskegon branch.