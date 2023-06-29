A pair of related projects are in the works for the city of Whitehall to link its downtown with its waterfront area at Goodrich Park. The city's plan is that both projects will be completed in summer 2024.
The bigger project of the two, at least in size and scope, is the construction of a mixed-use development at the former Pinheads site on Lake Street. The planned building, say developers, will consist of commercial use on the first floor, 32 units of attainable rental housing on the three floors, and lower-level parking. The project took a huge step forward Tuesday when it was announced that the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $1.5 million grant for the project, which is slated to cost about $8.5 million in all.
"We're thrilled," said Brad VanBergen, owner of WinBerg Construction and one of the local investors in the project. "(The grant) really makes it so it's a viable project to do in a community of our size and to keep things affordable with the cost of construction...This is one way the state's trying to promote this. It's been quite a process to get to this point."
VanBergen and Pitkin Drug owner Ryan Briegel are among the investors in 115 Lake Street LLC, the developer of the site. Veneklasen Development and Veneklasen Construction have headed up the project.
There have been plenty of attempts over the years to develop the former Pinheads site - including, VanBergen said, a few different ideas the 115 Lake St. LLC group discussed among itself - before the group decided to "pull the trigger" on the mixed-use development.
"It's such a signature piece (of property) right there on the corner," VanBergen said. "You'll see it coming from Montague. You'll see it from the water."
The hope is that local businesses will benefit from having residents living in a building downtown, where there will be easy walking access to the shops and restaurants on and near Colby St.
VanBergen said the city has been of help to the project, citing a 10-year tax abatement it has granted to the building under the Commercial Rehabilitation Act. Construction should begin sometime this summer once the finalized construction drafts are submitted for permits.
"We'll need a year to get it done," VanBergen said. "That's our target. It's a moving target. Materials are a little more obtainable now. For a couple years, we had no idea when products would come in. We're still paying a premium price on a lot of stuff. That's a big reason why that grant helped."
The impending construction of the building spurred the city to move forward with plans for a West Colby promenade that will replace the dead-end section of road that currently links Goodrich Park and Big John's Pizza.
Whitehall city manager Scott Huebler said the city has wanted to build a promenade for over 30 years and acquired a few lots over the years in anticipation of doing it. The city's original plan would have involved purchasing the Big John's building, which the business has used since it launched in 1970; a 2006 attempt to purchase the building from former owner Jack Miller would have resulted in the business's move to Hanson St. had it gone through.
However, current Big John's owner Amy Martell said the city never made an acceptable offer to her and husband Neal for the property since they have owned it, and eventually the decision was made to construct the promenade around the restaurant.
"We laid out our general plans and (Big John's) asked for some modifications based on what they'd need, and we've made them," Huebler said. "It's primarily about a larger parking lot on the side by Napa Auto Parts, so their customers and employees can park there. We've made some minor tweaks...We think it will be beneficial for both us and Big John's."
Martell is less sunny about the plan, saying the restaurant did not receive much direct communication from the city during the process and that parking, long a sticking point, remains an issue at Big John's. She said the restaurant has long sought the ability to allow on-street parking, but has been unable to make it happen; additional parking, she added, does appear to be part of the promenade project.
Big John's built a deck a few years ago - without much cooperation from the city, Martell said, whose limitations kept it from being the full wraparound deck the restaurant hoped to build - so she does not see the promenade as a value-add for Big John's, despite the city's belief that it is a win-win.
"I don't think this will necessarily enhance business for us," Martell said. "We think it might cause the opposite, a decline, because we don't have the parking (to accommodate it). We have a couple accessible parking spots up top, but people might decide not to deal with it once those are full. That's the challenge we're facing right now."
Jerry Miller, owner of Miller's Oil & Lube Express and son of original Big John's owner John Miller, said he is frustrated on the Martells' behalf after seeing the city work with other businesses while being less flexible, in his view, for Big John's. He said at one point he had the opportunity to purchase Big John's, but declined in part because the city would not allow him to purchase additional nearby space to expand the building.
Miller, who recalled similar difficulties his mother Gloria faced when she ran the business following his father's passing, believes the city has made Big John's owners' lives more difficult in hopes they will cave and sell the business to them.
"They just want that property, and I think they'll do anything to get Neal out of there," Miller said.
Some engineering details are still in the works for the promenade, and the construction plan has not yet been put up for bid, but the bulk of the plan appears to be in place. Huebler said the plan calls for "almost two different sidewalks," which will enable the project to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. A steeper slope will provide a more direct link between the promenade and the waterfront, while the other side of the promenade will provide a more manageable grade. Along the promenade, "a nice seating area" is planned, Huebler said.
"We'll have some high-top tables, maybe a couple of game tables (with) checkerboards painted on them, a couple of park benches," Huebler said. "It'll be a really nice connection between downtown and the waterfront."
Bids should be sent out by early fall, and construction should begin sometime next spring. Huebler said because minimal infrastructure work will be needed to complete the promenade, it should be a relatively short construction process.
"I would probably be pushing for completion prior to the Fourth of July (2024)," Huebler said. "For the fireworks, the waterfront is packed, and that's a great location to view the fireworks. I know after the fireworks, Goodrich Park has (people coming down from) Pub One Eleven, Gnarly Heifer, Big John's, with a lot of food from those places. If we get going by mid-April, that shouldn't be a problem."
TIFA revenues are also being used to construct the walk-through pocket park planned for Colby Street in the alley between CatchMark Technologies and Bell's Furniture. That project will be completed this summer. Some leftover funds will be used, Huebler said, to resurface parking lots behind the Hokey Pokey and Pub One Eleven.