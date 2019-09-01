Fredrikson & Byron, a law firm headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has announced it has a new shareholder, Benjamin R. Tozer a senior associate and a Whitehall, Michigan native.
Tozer, National Merit Semifinalist who was a 2005 graduate of Whitehall High School, works in the Minneapolis office and is a member of the Condemnation & Eminent Domain and Energy Regulation & Permitting Groups. Tozer’s practice includes a broad range of litigation and real estate work, with a particular expertise related to condemnation and eminent domain. He assists both landowners and taking authorities in condemnation.
Tozer has substantial experience in eminent domain, including acquiring title to and possession of property necessary for public projects, obtaining just compensation in the valuation process, advising clients on relocation benefits, analyzing and arguing the validity of “Buy-the-Farm” elections, and condemnation appellate cases. His expertise also includes other real estate matters, including boundary disputes, special assessment challenges and commercial landlord-tenant disputes.
Fredrikson & Byron is a 290-attorney law firm based in Minneapolis, with offices in Bismarck, Des Moines, Fargo, Mankato, St. Paul, Saltillo, Mexico, and Shanghai, China. Fredrikson & Byron has a reputation as the firm “where law and business meet.” More information about the firm is available at www.fredlaw.com.