Whitehall's own Jessica Jenkins ventured out of her comfort zone and into the peloton earlier this month, participating in the 2023 Pelotonia fundraiser for cancer research in Columbus, Ohio.
Jenkins has fundraised for the event through her employer, Bath and Body Works - she is store manager at the Harvey Street location in Muskegon - the past five years, but this year, she decided to get on the bike and join the event in full.
"I just kind of decided this was my year," Jenkins said. "I ended up borrowing a bike from a friend of mine. I didn't know if I'd even like biking. I hadn't been on a bike for 10 years. I originally signed up for the 25-mile ride, but by the time the race came around I'd committed to 50 miles and a higher fundraising commitment."
Jenkins joined the race at the High Roller commitment level, pledging to raise $5,000. Because she raced with other Bath and Body Works team members, the store is matching whatever she raises. All donations go to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at Ohio State University.
"They use the funds for a number of things, but typically for research for treatments, to bring in top doctors and scientists," Jenkins said. "They're really going after immuno-oncology."
According to the Cancer Research Institute, "immuno-oncology is a form of cancer treatment that uses the power of the body's own immune system to prevent, control, and eliminate cancer."
Bath and Body Works, Jenkins said, has been part of the fundraising for Pelotonia for some time and stores throughout its 14-store district in Michigan and Indiana have participated. She's passionate about the subject in part due to family history; Jenkins' mom, Lena Kazlauskas, is a cancer survivor and she lost her grandmother to the disease.
Being part of the race was remarkable for Jenkins. There were over 6,500 riders in the event - several, like Jenkins, rode on behalf of Bath and Body Works and wore the store's familiar gingham pattern - and over 10 percent of them were cancer survivors themselves.
"Seeing that on their jerseys and chatting with people along the way was a really rewarding and unique experience," Jenkins said. "It was a reminder of why we're doing what we're doing and that we have a long way to go. I got back to work (the next) Monday and I said I didn't even know how many times I'd cried all weekend. Any time a survivor would come through the line, they'd ring all these bells and everyone would start cheering."
Jenkins chuckled that she did a lot of training for her 50-mile ride out of nerves, but that the bike trails in Whitehall proved to be helpful.
"It was actually easier than I thought, and I think a lot of that had to do with the atmosphere and the adrenaline and the excitement," Jenkins said.
Jenkins continues to fundraise and will do so through Oct. 15. Her fundraising profile can be found at pelotonia.org/profile/jj543909. Through the end of August, every $10 donated earns the donor an entry to win a kayak from KL Industries in Muskegon.