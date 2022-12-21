Whitehall High School graduate and current U.S. Air Force servicemember Noah Valdez didn't carry any great expectations of winning when he entered Kasasa's "These Are My People" contest, which carried a large cash prize. So when he received a call Dec. 9 from the company informing him he'd won one of the two $10,000 prizes awarded, he didn't really believe it until he received the check shortly thereafter.
"I didn’t think it was real," Valdez said. "I was just talking to a friend of mine about how I wanted to give back to families for Christmas and how I wish I had the ability to. It was pretty shocking. I was in shock for a couple hours."
Valdez won the prize through HarborLight Credit Union, where he is a member; Kasasa administers the checking accounts used at the credit union. In addition to the two $10,000 prizes, another entrant was awarded a $25,000 prize. Entrants were asked to share how winning the money could help connect them with loved ones this holiday season.
Valdez, an engineer at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, entered the contest by writing about how much he wanted to help families in need and particularly the families of his squadron. His hope is to be able to pay for tickets for members of his squad to fly home for the holidays and purchase gifts for their children.
He also has been part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in South Dakota and wants to buy gifts for his 'little brother' in the program.
"I want to make sure he has a good Christmas for sure," Valdez said.
Valdez himself unfortunately won't be home for the holidays, as he visited Whitehall earlier this month. He said he likely won't be able to return for at least six months. But with the prize money from this contest, he'll be able to do enough good to feel a little closer to home.
"I just want to thank HarborLight Credit Union," Valdez said. "I'm very grateful for this prize."