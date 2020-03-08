NASHVILLE, TN – A family with Whitehall roots, escaped a deadly tornado which slammed the Nashville, Tennessee area littering the landscape with fallen trees, flattened homes and power lines early Tuesday morning (March 3).
Two tornadoes which hit Tennessee are blamed for at least 24 deaths.
Isaac Love, in a phone interview a few hours after the tornado hit, said he and his family were in bed when the tornado hit where they live in East Nashville at 12:45 a.m.
Isaac and his wife, Alison, and their eight-month old son, T.J., live in a East Nashville neighborhood.
“We were awakened when our house began shaking,” he said. “I ran and grabbed T.J., handed him to Alison and we got in the bathroom” (for shelter in their one-story brick rental, a typical home in the neighborhood). “East Nashville was right in the path of the tornado.”
Love said many of his neighbors were alerted to the coming tornado with alerts on their phone and sirens.
“As parents of an infant we may have been too tired to hear the alerts,” he said.
Isaac said they were fortunate to escape tornado damage to their home. Homes in the neighborhood had their roofs blown off and walls damaged by fallen trees.
“We were fortunate that our landlord had the large trees removed from around the house after the last major tornado in Nashville back in 1998.”
Isaac said after the tornado hit, he went outside to survey the damage, and saw that their home was the only one in the neighborhood which didn’t suffer some damage.
One neighbor had been trapped in her home when a fallen tree damaged and blocked the door. “Her husband had gotten out but couldn’t get to his wife who was eight months pregnant. I was able to get her out of a window at the back of their house.”
Isaac said she was protected from the tornado by hiding in a closet.
While their current home escaped damage, Isaac said a home nearby in which they had lived in until a few months ago, was mostly flattened by fallen trees. That house was occupied by friends of the Loves.
“We went over to our friends a block away and their whole roof was caved in. The room T.J. would have been in if we still lived in that house was under rubble.”
Isaac said travel in the area on Tuesday was difficult. “We had to weave (avoiding debris).”
Help was already coming to the neighborhood later Tuesday morning. In addition to emergency response, nearby residents were showing up with water in coolers.
“It was cool to see neighbors helping out. We are so grateful.”
Love said that soon after the tornado passed they called family back in Whitehall to let them know they were safe.
Isaac and Alison Love, both Whitehall High School graduates, moved to Nashville in 2017 to pursue careers. Isaac is a musician and Alison is a nurse at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
According to news stories from the Associated Press, two tornadoes which touched down in Nashville and surrounding communities east of city killed 24 people. More people were reported missing.
The AP reported daybreak revealed a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees, leaving city streets in gridlock. Schools, courts, transit lines, an airport and the state capitol were closed, and some damaged polling stations had to be moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting began.
“Last night was a reminder about how fragile life is,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a Tuesday morning news conference.
Residents of the historic Germantown neighborhood walked around in dismay as emergency crews closed off roads. Roofs had been torn off apartment buildings, large trees uprooted and debris littered many sidewalks. Walls were toppled, exposing living rooms and kitchens in damaged homes. Mangled power lines and broken trees came to rest on cars, streets and piles of rubble.
“It is heartbreaking. We have had loss of life all across the state,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. The governor ordered all non-essential state workers to stay home Tuesday before going up in a helicopter to survey the damage.
The tornadoes were spawned by a line of severe storms that caused damage across Tennessee.
It ripped through parts of the metropolitan area that have been transformed by a recent building boom. Germantown and East Nashville are two of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, with restaurants, music venues, high-end apartment complexes and rising home prices threatening to drive out long-time residents.
One tornado touched down near downtown and reportedly stayed on the ground for about 10 miles (16 kilometers), into Nashville’s eastern suburbs, following a path parallel to Interstate 40 and causing more damage in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Hermitage and other communities.
A video posted online from east Nashville showed what appeared to be a well-defined tornado moving quickly across the city, flashing with lightning as it ripped open living rooms and kitchens in damaged homes.
Among the collapsed buildings was a popular music venue that had just held an election rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The crowd left shortly before the twister struck the Basement East Nashville, the Tennessean newspaper reported.
The disaster impacted voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states. Some polling sites in Nashville were moved, and sites across Davidson and county and Wilson counties were opening an hour late but still closing at the same time, Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced.
The American Red Cross of Tennessee opened a shelter for displaced residents downtown at the Nashville Farmers Market, just north of the state capitol, but a power outage there forced people to move again to the Centennial Sportsplex, the Tennessean reported.
The outage also extended to the capitol building, forcing the cancellation of legislative meetings.
Nashville Electric tweeted that four of its substations were damaged in the tornado. Power outages as of 4 a.m. were affecting more than 44,000 customers, the utility company said.
Metro Nashville Public Schools said its schools were closed Tuesday because of the tornado damage. Wilson County, just east of metro Nashville, closed schools for the rest of the week.