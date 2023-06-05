WHITEHALL — Three public commenters at a May 15 Whitehall school board meeting expressed concerns about adult content in books that may be available in the school library.
The only book mentioned during the meeting was Push, by Sapphire, which commenters said contains graphic descriptions of rape and incest, but two other books were alluded to by commenters who surpassed their three-minute time limit before they could address them. Cathy Cook, one of the public commenters, said three other books were issues: Lucky, by Marissa Stapley; Sold, by Patricia McCormick; and Tricks, by Ellen Hopkins.
The books were seen on a list of books considered not age-appropriate that was posted on the Whitehall Informed Parents Facebook group, Cook said. A further Internet search at the website of book publisher Follett showed those four were in the Whitehall library, though Cook said she had not gone to the library to confirm they are there.
Cook said she is not pushing for the books to be banned from the library, but is concerned that a minor may be able to check them out without parental consent.
"You have movies that have ratings, TV shows that have ratings, that give parents warning (of their content)," Cook said. "Unfortunately there is not that for books, and I think there needs to be, so parents can help their children make good choices on what's appropriate to be reading at what age level.
"I'd like to know who's picking these books and putting them in the library and who's regulating it. What policies are in place that the books in the library are considered age-appropriate and what guidelines are being followed to ensure that?"
Superintendent Jerry McDowell said last week that the board had not previously been aware of parental objections to those specific books. Following those comments, the board encouraged parents who object to the availability of certain books to communicate that to the board and the board can review them.
Also at the meeting, National History Day students presented material from their projects, similarly to the presentations made at the White Lake Area Historical Society meeting later that week (a story about that ran in a previous issue of the Beacon). Board member Tim Cross complimented the presentations, noting his daughter has been a judge at the state competition, and commended NHD coach Jan Klco for leading a program that "has become the standard in Michigan."
The board adopted a motion supporting Wanda Suits in her bid for re-election to the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District board of education as well as supporting Earl O'Brien in his bid for a seat on the board. O'Brien was previously a 27-year member of the Muskegon Public Schools board. There was a brief discussion regarding whether Suits or another candidate, Kathleen Six, would be a better candidate to support, but ultimately the board agreed on Suits.
The board also approved a new three-year agreement with its transportation providers. McDowell praised the strong working relationship the school district has with its drivers. The board approved the purchase of 375 Chromebooks, a nearly $100,000 expenditure that will be funded by the school's technology and security fund. Board member Jimmy TenBrink received kudos from the board for attaining his third graduate degree, a master's of science in law.