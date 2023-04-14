The Whitehall Planning Commission met Tuesday, April 4 to discuss the Capital Improvements Program, which will include two different construction projects set to begin in mid-August.
The first construction project will include water main replacements on Mears Avenue, from Gibbs Street to White Lake Drive. The official detour will take drivers from Gibbs Street to Division Street to Benston Road to Warner Street, although City Manager Scott Huebler encourages drivers to take Lake Street since it is significantly shorter.
The second construction project will include work on the sewer lines on Colby Street. Construction will start at Peterson Road and will end at the freeway. During this project, there will be no detours since the county will only be closing two lanes.