WHITEHALL — The Whitehall Planning Commission declined to make a formal proposal about a potential zoning change at Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting after community feedback was overwhelmingly against it.
The commission sent out surveys to downtown business and property owners in January seeking feedback on a potential change, which would limit any new businesses on first-floor street-facing property to either food or drink sales or retail. Existing businesses that did not fall under those umbrellas, under the change, would have been allowed to continue operating but would not have been able to sell their businesses or otherwise transfer ownership of them while continuing to operate downtown.
City manager Scott Huebler said in the meeting that of the 48 responses he received from the original survey, all but one of them had been against the potential change. That hastened the original timeline for discussion of the change. Commissioner Jeff Bedau said the group had planned to go over the idea at its March meeting but the nature of the feedback led them to move up that plan.
"We were glad to hear feedback," Mayor Steven Salter said. "Our goal is not to put anyone out of business, but to help current businesses."
Salter then said that there would have to be a motion from the commission to make a formal proposal enacting the potential change, and no such motion came.
The commission said the idea behind the potential change was to attract retail and restaurant businesses to Whitehall to increase visitor traffic. Bedau said the commission would continue exploring the issue and welcomes any suggestions business owners or community members have to do so.
A few local business owners were on hand and thanked the commission for not making the proposal during the meeting's public comment period. Pitkin Drug owner Ryan Briegel and Mylan's Waterfront Grille owner Shawn Montgomery each separately spoke and encouraged ideas that, in Briegel's words, "provide a carrot instead of a stick". Briegel, who noted that a Colby St. property that he considers among the best potential commercial spaces in the city is currently vacant, said he would gladly volunteer himself to be part of any subcommittee to explore the issue if the commission would like to consider further possibilities.
One Whitehall resident, Eleanor Dennis, did speak in favor of the potential zoning change, although she noted she could tell she was in the minority. She encouraged ideas that would "look to the future, not just today," and noted that insurance agencies, legal offices and realty offices are not the sort of businesses that will drive visitors or locals to go downtown.