The new West Michigan Conference has seen change in the participating schools’ sports seasons, but it’s also seen an even bigger change elsewhere. For the first time, the WMC had a quiz bowl league this year.
Brandon Miller, a Fremont High School teacher and Cedar Springs girls basketball coach, ran the league; he had experience running quiz bowl conferences after years doing so in the Lakes 8.
“When Fremont went to the CSAA, I continued to do (quiz bowl for) the Lakes 8,” Miller said. “At the end of last year they asked me to come in and see if I wanted to continue running a league for the WMC since the Lakes 8 was going to be done. We knew going into the school year that it would be happening.”
The quiz bowl league was one of several non-sports initiatives that arose from the new conference’s arrival — Fremont hosted a leadership conference with student representatives from all 14 league schools last fall. The quiz bowl league gave academically inclined students the chance to also compete against other schools.
Miller said some of the schools hadn’t previously had quiz bowl and were eager for the opportunity to start up a team. However, not every WMC school competed. To fill out the league roster, Spring Lake and Fruitport competed with the Lakes schools and Mason County Eastern was in the Rivers division.
“The existing schools that had had it before were really excited to add new schools and have a bigger competitive pool, and the new schools were excited to add something new for their students,” Miller said. “It reaches a different group of students (than sports does) for the most part.”
The league held four competition days throughout the season, with teams playing multiple opponents at each host site; Miller said four rooms were utilized so up to eight schools could play at once. There was also a JV season as well as a postseason tournament with schools from both divisions, which Ludington won.
Whitehall spent the past couple of years prepping for the quiz bowl conference; Brian Milliron, who also coaches girls basketball, led the Vikings as a club activity leading up to the new league.
“Quiz Bowl asks students questions from every subject imaginable, from history to math, to sports and pop culture and everything in between,” Milliron said. “They have to buzz in before the other team and if they get the question right, they get points. If they answer too early, they lose points. We combined Quiz Bowl and basketball activities during our offseason at restaurants in the area that hosted trivia, which was a great experience.”
Milliron teaches AP U.S. History and government classes at Whitehall, a good way to recruit talented trivia players to the quiz bowl team. He also had a couple of his basketball players, Autumn Ferris and Lucy Zamojcin, as part of the Viking quizzers.
It was a recipe that worked well for the Vikings, who tied for second place in the first WMC Lakes division standings in quiz bowl with a 5-2 record. Manistee won the conference at 6-1, edging Whitehall by just five points — less than the margin of one question — in their regular season matchup.
“The standings went to the last night to determine a winner,” Miller said. “Going into that last night, it was exciting.”
Milliron said grants from the Whitehall Education Foundation paid for things like buzzers and team shirts, which helped bring in players to the team. He listed several seniors who competed throughout the first three seasons of the team, including Kieran Cook, David Conrad, Micah Witham, Avery Jura, Allison Tate, Griffin Lownds, Autumn Ferris, Rob Hentschel, Sam Cole and Kya Mahoney. The team’s acknowledged leader, though, was Liam Szegda, who along with new team member Ryan McCreedy were the Vikings’ two all-WMC first team selections.
Szegda said the opportunity to join quiz bowl when he was a sophomore immediately attracted him and he’s loved each day of competition.
“I’ve always loved trivia and collaboration, and I think there’s something special about playing off the strengths of one another in a team sport like Quiz Bowl,” Szegda said. “As a competitor, there’s no better feeling than buzzing in, confident that your answer will secure your team a victory. It really puts a whole new value to those random facts that you’d never think would be useful, and it’s given me a whole new perspective on learning. We’ve all developed a new craving for information.”
The Whitehall team is well-stocked for the future as well; Milliron said top JV performers Landon Spoon and Amelia Chen, both from his AP class. Others who should continue to contribute in future seasons are Brady Tate, Blake Dennis and Faith Jones.
“The kids we have are involved in numerous other activities, which makes it difficult to add something new, but their dedication helped make the season a success,” Milliron said.
“It’s been a long journey for our team, starting three years ago with a small group and no experience, but finishing this year as part of a top team in the conference, and we’ve all grown closer throughout that time,” Szegda said. “I’m just really proud to have been part of the program these past three years.”