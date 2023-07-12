WHITEHALL — During Whitehall's city council meeting Tuesday night, the city received congratulations from Michigan Economic Development Corporation community planner Katie Higgs on achieving certification as a Redevelopment Ready Community. Whitehall is only the 15th community in the state to achieve this certification.
The certification comes with several benefits to the city, but mainly serves as a signal to people or businesses interested in opportunities in Whitehall that the city is ready to welcome them.
City clerk Brenda Bourdon received kudos from the council for spearheading the project of this certification. She also credited city manager Scott Huebler for being a valued resource during the process, which took five years to achieve as the city worked to streamline its processes.
"We finally got there, and it was such a relief to finally finish," Bourdon said.
Bourdon said she did not work for five years straight on the certification, completing necessary steps whenever there was time in between elections and other time-sensitive matters, but the process was intensive. It required a lot of documentation of Whitehall's processes with regard to business opportunities and also included an update of the city zoning ordinance and the placement of an application form for people interested in a spot on Whitehall boards or planning commissions.
"I see it as really having the benefit of people like the Veneklasen group come and develop in their city," Bourdon said, referring to the new apartment building being built on the former Pinheads site downtown. "If you make it easy for them to come to you and develop, you get the benefit of the business in your community."
Among the benefits of certification is access to technical assistance match funding, which can help facilitate business development, and the ability to network with other certified communities to share practices and information. Social media outreach and discounts on development-related software and photography are also included.
Bourdon said Higgs and senior community planner Pablo Majano were valuable resources at the MEDC as Whitehall went through the process.
The certification is good for five years; upon the four-year anniversary of certification, a one-year assessment period begins in order for a community to retain that certification.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously approved mayor Steven Salter's recommendation that Rick Blankstrom be appointed to the planning commission. Blankstrom, the Whitehall school district's facilities supervisor, was the only applicant for the open spot on the commission. David Bedau's resignation created the vacancy Blankstrom will now fill.
The council also approved a revised commercial rehabilitation tax exemption for the 115 Lake Street LLC group that is building the apartment building at the former Pinheads site. The exemption was previously approved, but the state wanted to include more legal language for the exemption, hence the revisions. Councilman Scott Brown reiterated his previous objections to the exemption, and in particular the 10-year length of the exemption; he was the only dissenting vote.
Discussion items during the meeting included the city's welcome sign on the south end of Colby Street; councilman Dick Connell wondered how the nonprofits who appeared on the sign were chosen. Salter replied he is a member of the Rotary club and the nonprofits on the sign were those who had helped pay for it, adding the city incurred no cost for its construction. Salter also complimented the July 4 fireworks show and promoted the upcoming Walk the Beat event scheduled for July 22.
Councilman Jeff Holmstrom floated the idea of a free movie night in the community, similar to the ones held at the Montague Artisan Market. The costs for the event, he said, could be covered by a sponsoring business, and he added that Goodrich Park would be an ideal site. After it was suggested Holmstrom investigate the matter further, he said he would get some information on pricing and report back to the council.