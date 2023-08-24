The city of Whitehall recognized Detective Lieutenant Brandon Mahoney for 25 years of service to the police department Tuesday at its city council meeting.
Mahoney has actually been with the department longer than 25 years - he joined the department part-time out of the police academy in 1996 - but first became a full-time officer in '98, when he was named Whitehall District Schools school resource officer (SRO). He held that position for five years until he became a detective with the department, then was promoted to detective lieutenant in 2009, effectively serving as interim police chief after then-chief Don Hulbert dealt with health issues.
Mahoney has been in that position ever since. He actually interviewed for the position of police chief that went to Roger Squiers in 2010, but Mahoney said that turned out to be a blessing in disguise. His current position allows for him to be involved in the community in other ways, such as coaching the Montague High School soccer team.
"Being able to work in a small community, you're able to do things like coaching," Mahoney said. "In bigger departments, that's not as easily done. It's nice to be involved in local law enforcement and help folks, but it's also nice to be a community member outside of law enforcement. To be an effective small-town police officer, I think, you should do both. It's been a really good career for me."
Mahoney added that especially in recent years, when the relationship between law enforcement and community members is sometimes strained, he's been thankful to be in the White Lake area, where that is not as much the case.
"The White Lake community as a whole is still a place you can work in law enforcement and raise a family," Mahoney said. "Not every officer around our state is as fortunate. It's always been a great place, and it's nice to see community members when you're out and about, and they're not angry you're a police officer. They're very supportive."
Squiers said Mahoney has been a valuable member of the department in his time as chief. Especially in Squiers' early years here, when he was "the new guy," Mahoney's local expertise was valuable to him.
"He's always been faithful to the department," Squiers said. "He's always supported me. His input has been very valuable to me. With his experience in the community and in the local legal system, he's been invaluable. He's tireless. He works very hard and he's very dedicated...If he gets onto a case, he locks in, and we'll get a solution."
Squiers recalled a case from some years ago where a woman's purse was stolen from the Whitehall Subway, and Mahoney saw from security camera recordings that the suspect was wearing a shirt indicating they may have worked at a hardware store. Mahoney then "called every hardware store in town to see who sold a shirt like that," Squiers said.
"From those calls, he was able to find a suspect and locate the purse with the money...Most detectives wouldn't have given that case more than a cursory look. That's the kind of work he continues to do."
Mahoney joked to one city council member after the meeting that he would serve on the force another 25 years. While that is obviously unlikely, Mahoney said he enjoys his job and looks forward to continuing to do it.
"There are good and bad things with it like every job, but if the good outweighs the bad, it's a good day," Mahoney said. "I've never woken up and felt like, 'Gosh, I don't want to go to work.'...I've definitely got a few more years in me."