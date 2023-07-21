WHITEHALL — Over the past several years, Whitehall resident Patty Townsend has built her own “peaceful hamlet,” as she calls it, in front of her and husband Jim’s house. The hamlet is for the fairies and gnomes, even the friendly monsters, who populate the Townsends’ driveway.
The hamlet consists of an astonishing array of miniature houses and creations spread all over, complete with small fairies and gnomes who call the place home. (The Townsends themselves have a miniature house on the front porch overlooking the hamlet, with the next-door neighbors represented as well.) Several portions of the hamlet utilize wood and/or tree bark, often courtesy of neighbors who are otherwise planning to dispose of — “Everyone says, ‘Any junk you find, give it to Patty and she’ll figure out something to do with it,’” Patty said. There are also various ceramic decorations throughout the hamlet, and Patty even transformed a log she found in a log pile into a bear that roams the premises. The “rich people,” she said, live in what’s called Fifth Avenue Estates, which Jim named; more affordable housing is found in a tree root co-op elsewhere in the hamlet.
“The work this woman puts in every day, I think ‘no way on earth,’” a neighbor named Gina said as she happened to pass by Tuesday afternoon.
The hamlet, which Patty has built over the years with help from friends at the Pentwater Artisan Center, where she’s a regular, was inspired by Townsend’s dissatisfaction with the political climate in the United States and informed by her career in psychology. She ran a practice in Muskegon, and noticed many of her patients were upset at things other people were doing. Consistently, her two-step philosophy was, “Heal yourself, and then teach by example.”
“I personally am upset at the USA, because we’re divided,” Townsend said. “(There’s) A and Z, and never the twain shall meet. So this is a peaceful hamlet. I’m teaching the children that the gnomes and the fairies can all get along.”
She’s used various art techniques to create the houses of the hamlet. One set of houses in the hamlet was created using a ceramic technique called raku, which calls for wares to be kiln-fired and then removed while still hot and placed in an open-air container containing combustible material. It creates a remarkable and often unpredictable color combination. Patty’s raku houses resulted in a bright blue village. Another set of houses was created with bubble painting, in which ceramics are glazed with paint-filled bubbles the artist blows through a straw. The bubble houses, which are a more conventional blue, didn’t come without a bit of a mess.
“I practically fainted,” Patty said of the bubble houses’ creation. “I’m sitting here blowing these bubbles and it falls on the houses. In the meantime, the guy that is in charge of the artisan room has his back to me and is working on some things. I look at him with these blue bubbles all over the floor...I made a mess. He said, ‘Patty, what are we going to do with you?’”
Several neighborhood kids, Patty said, visit the hamlet daily, sometimes even multiple times in a day. They’ll often alert Patty if something in the hamlet needs to be addressed or fixed; in turn, she has a small mailbox in front of the driveway, where the fairies and gnomes leave daily messages for the children. The children can also leave Patty their own messages in the mailbox — occasionally messages are addressed to “Fairy Lady”. Often they include suggestions for the hamlet, which she can rarely resist enacting. Recently, a summer visitor suggested a castle, which proved to be one of the most intensive things Patty has yet added to the hamlet, but she did it, with help from Artisan Center friends and her own granddaughter.
“The castle is probably the most exciting piece,” said Harold Sytsma, the studio manager at the Artisan Center. “It generated a lot of interest, including from her granddaughter. It’s her piece de resistance.”
She topped the ensemble off with a miniature Cinderella-style carriage, which she joked is the most expensive thing in the whole hamlet despite the fact that she didn’t build it; while the structures in Patty’s hamlet are self-built, the smaller decorations are bought.
Sytsma noted that Townsend’s work on her hamlet has inspired other Artisan Center regulars to consider their own driveway decorations.
“She definitely has a way of capturing other people’s interest and getting them involved in her fairy house movement,” Sytsma said.
Townsend usually enters the Artisan Center with a good idea of what her next addition will look like, though she also receives input from fellow regulars.
Life in the hamlet is idyllic. Fairies, gnomes, recently welcomed “friendly monsters” and Native American villagers all live in harmony. The hamlet even transcends the most sacred of allegiances. Patty built a Michigan-themed miniature house in tribute to her and her husband’s alma mater as part of the hamlet, and an Ohio State fan neighbor requested a “Buckeye house” be added. She declined Jim’s joking request to make it a terrible-looking dump of a place for harmony’s sake, putting effort into making it livable. She even added a Michigan State house too, so the area could be a small Big Ten haven. (The Michigan house is still the nicest, though, and is marked by a “Go Blue” yard sign.)
Before the hamlet came about, in tribute to Jim, she decided to build a sculpture of sorts in front of their driveway based on what Jim was passionate about. Jim replied that he loved to travel, particularly to Costa Rica, the couple’s annual summer getaway destination, and he loved a psychologist — “we know who that is,” Patty chuckled.
He added that he believed in peace, acceptance of those with disabilities, and in a popular Costa Rican phrase, “pura vida”. The phrase literally translates as “pure life,” but it’s often used as a salutation in the Central American country. Patty incorporated all those answers into her final product, which in a lot of ways was the beginning of the hamlet.
The Townsends spend a lot of time taking care of the hamlet, with Patty describing it as “almost a full-time job.” In addition to addressing day-to-day issues, like the wind knocking fairies or gnomes over, they have to bring the entire production back inside each winter to protect it from the elements and haul it back out once winter has finally departed.
Because the Townsends live on a one-lane road on which there’s no room for visitors to park, they requested their address not be in this story. However, Patty said she’d love for more kids to see her creation, and suggested interested parties send Jim an email at jwt315@gmail.com to set up a time to come by.