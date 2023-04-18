The College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska, awarded Whitehall resident Naomi Huttenga a $80,000 Marie Curie Scholarship last Thursday, April 13.
Huttenga was awarded the scholarship, said CSM, "after standing out in academic talent and showing outstanding leadership service."
Huttenga will receive the scholarship over four years. She attends Western Michigan Christian high school and swims for the co-op team; she plans to continue to swim for the CSM Flames.
“Naomi has a heart for people and an analytical mind that will produce great work,” said Summer Lile, a science teacher at Western Michigan Christian, in CSM's press release. “She is intrinsically motivated but enjoys working with a team and cheering others on to do good work. I see her using these qualities to create a fantastic working environment and perhaps someday lead a research group of her own.”
Huttenga is the daughter of Carmen and Daniel Huttenga. She is one of just seven to be awarded the Marie Curie scholarship this year.