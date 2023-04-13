Whitehall resident Frank Hollister lodged a complaint against Pekadill's restaurant in Whitehall April 3, saying the restaurant violates his and other disabled people's civil rights by not making it possible for them to enter the restaurant independently.
Hollister is working with a University of Michigan legal clinic, the Civil Rights Litigation Initiative, and UM students Julia Kahn and Derek Ziegler on the issue. The crux of his complaint is that the restaurant's double doors at the front entrance are not passable for wheelchair users because they are not wide enough for a wheelchair user to pass through by opening only one of the doors. Hollister's attempts to do so have resulted in him scraping his knuckles on the door frame. This necessitates help from an able-bodied neighbor or Pekadill's staffer, which frustrates Hollister and, in the CRLI's view, does not constitute cooperation with the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Michigan Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.
"He'd been having issues with Pekadill's not being accessible or not being open to his concerns the past couple of years," Kahn said. "He was feeling frustrated that he wasn't able to be independent in the restaurant. He reached out to see what we could do. It's very clear Pekadill's is not in compliance with these laws."
The complaint also cites that Pekadill's does not have designated parking for handicapped visitors and that the bathrooms are unusable for wheelchair users. It further alleges that an expensive addition was made to the restaurant in 2019 despite Hollister's requests to make the building usable for him and other wheelchair users.
Pekadill's owner Sue Dillivan declined comment Thursday morning, saying the matter was being handled through the restaurant's legal representation. The letter the CRLI sent to Pekadill's on Hollister's behalf requested a response from the owners by Monday, April 17.
Hollister was unavailable for comment; Kahn said he is out of the country visiting family.
In the CLRI's letter, they said Hollister has been a loyal Pekadill's customer and that he wishes to continue to be one, noting Hollister's daughter still picks the site as her favorite restaurant in the city and that many of his close friends frequent it.
"Our main priority is resolving this for Mr. Hollister," Kahn said. "We hope we can resolve this amicably with Pekadill's. It is our hope that Pekadill's is open to resolving this. We believe the law is firmly on the side of Mr. Hollister, but we're hoping the Dillivans will respond to our letter."
The letter states that the fulfillment of Hollister's requests for designated handicapped parking spots, a usable entryway and usable bathrooms would alleviate his requests and help the restaurant "avoid legal action", and encourages Pekadill's to have an independent body assess the restaurant to confirm Hollister's claims.
"If there's one thing we feel strongly about at the CRLI, it's that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity," Kahn said. "Pekadill's is refusing to comply with the ADA, and in doing so, we believe they are not just harming Hollister but the entire Whitehall community."