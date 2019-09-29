MUSKEGON – Started in 1996, Tempting Tables is a charity event that raises money for breast cancer research through elaborate table displays
“It’s table displays, kind of over the top, not something you’d really sit down and eat at. Just fantasy tables,” said Whitehall resident Chuck Schmidt.
Schmidt is an interior designer who has been involved with the organization since its inception. He said he lost both a sister and aunt to breast cancer.
“My sister and my aunt, both died of breast cancer, it went into bone and brain. I’ve known [chairperson] Marleen Delong for years. She wanted to start this organization and I wanted to get involved,” said Schmidt.
Each year Schmidt contributes a table to the event. He uses his experience as a interior designer to bring his tables to life. This year his table’s theme is Christmas.
In addition to contributing tables Schmidt works on the design committee for Tempting Tables.
“I’m on the design committee, and I help people pull their table together. Sometimes they have an idea, but they’re not really sure how to pull it together,” he said.
Since it’s inception the charity has raised close to $1 million for breast cancer research. The money earned is from the ticket sales, and Schmidt said most years the event brings in about $100,000.
He said some people that attend the event think Tempting Tables is a competition. However, he said this isn’t the case.
“A lot of people think it is a competition to get the best table. It is not about that. Everybody helps everybody else,” said Schmidt.
Tempting Tables will begin Wednesday, Oct. 9 with its Patron Celebration. The celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. and includes an invitation to the celebration, a preview of the tables, and admission on all other event days.
Cost for the Patron Celebration is $60.
The event will continue Thursday, Oct.10 to Saturday, Oct. 12. It will go from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Costs for these dates are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.
The event is being held at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Muskegon, 939 3rd St. On Oct. 12 there will be a free breast cancer seminar featuring Dr. Sofia Merajver, University of Michigan; Dr. Carrie Graveel, Van Andel Institute; and Dr. Ryan TerLouw, Muskegon Surgical Associates; at 9:30 a.m. at the Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave.
For more information about Tempting Tables visit: http://www.temptingtables.org/home.html.