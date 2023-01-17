WHITEHALL — The Whitehall school board unanimously approved a new bond issue to go on the ballot for the May election Monday night at its January meeting.
The bond, said superintendent Jerry McDowell, will be for a total of $32.375 million but will not cause an increase in property taxes. It will extend the current millage rate in Whitehall, which he said presently runs through 2035, another five years.
The bond, if passed in May, would fund facility upgrades throughout the district. The two most important issues on the bond, in the board's view, were security at the high school and replacing the heating and air conditioning system in the middle school and at Ealy Elementary School. The two schools' current HVAC system, a steam system, is approaching 25 years old. The board would like to see them replaced with a hot-water system instead.
At the high school, the bond calls for the office to be moved to a location directly by the front of the entrance for security purposes. Paula Martin, the only member of the Whitehall board who was involved in the planning of the high school building - voters approved the new building in 2001 and it opened in 2004 - said that when the school was in the planning stages, security was not a major consideration the way it is now.
Other items on the proposed bond include rebuilding the middle school cafeteria and adding two additional classrooms at the elementary school level, the latter of which the board said will allow class sizes to be kept small without spreading students all over the building. The bond also includes some technology upgrades and administrative office upgrades, as well as budgeting for school buses and playground upgrades.
Other business in the board meeting included election of board officers for the year, as is custom at the January meeting. All four officer positions were chosen unanimously.
Rachel Mitteer, who was vice-president last year, was elected board president; last year's president, Doug Ogden, was voted off the board in the November election. Christopher Mahoney, the board secretary last year, was chosen board vice-president; Jim TenBrink retained his position as treasurer; and Paula Martin was elected as secretary.
During the public comment section of the meeting, Cathy Cook spoke to wish the new board luck and hoped that they would be able to unite the district after what she termed a rough couple of years amid controversies regarding parental rights in education. She also asked the board to consider moving the public comment section of the meeting, which now takes place prior to regular agenda items, back to the end of the meetings so that current issues can be addressed rather than waiting four weeks. Melissa Brower, who spoke directly after Cook, concurred.