WHITEHALL — Whitehall District Schools will give it another shot at the ballot box this November, requesting district voters approve a $31.75 million bond issue primarily aimed at security improvements at the high school and the replacement of aging HVAC systems at Whitehall Middle School and Ealy Elementary.
The board unanimously approved the request at its Monday meeting, with Shannon McGoran absent.
The bond request is largely identical to the proposal that was voted down by 55 percent of voters in May, although the ask is slightly smaller. The May proposal was for $32.375 million; superintendent Jerry McDowell said funds from the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District regional enhancement millage renewal that did pass in May will make up the difference.
McDowell said he's happy to entertain any questions voters have on the proposal and noted that the district plans to communicate their plans for this bond more effectively and clearly than it did in the spring.
Over half the planned funds are earmarked for a new secured entryway in the high school, which would be placed to the left of the current entry doors, and the HVAC replacements. The board has discussed the need for those projects several times over the course of the year.
Other uses of the bond money, if approved, will include construction of new classrooms and a new playground at Shoreline Elementary, purchasing new school buses and new security cameras for district schools, making server upgrades and resurfacing the track at the football stadium.
Discussion at recent board meetings has revolved around why voters turned the May request down, with several public commenters arguing there are still hurt feelings from a 2021 controversy in which an email from the school's Gay-Straight Alliance that included a survey many parents felt was inappropriate for minors was sent out through a school account. That issue enveloped the next year-plus, and resulted in a change of the board's composition when Tim Cross was voted onto the board in response to it.
The July meeting included a discussion of whether the board had ever issued a public apology for that controversy. At the time, treasurer Jimmy TenBrink said he was "90 percent" sure he'd issued such an apology, but in any case, secretary Paula Martin issued one herself during board discussion of the bond issue Monday. She added after the apology that she hopes all parties involved can move on.
"Our job is to protect the children," Martin said, sharing a story she'd heard from an unnamed Ealy teacher about how school safety issues are often on her mind. "This is all about the kids - not the school board versus whoever."
Other business items for the board Monday included a unanimous approval of a new five-year contract with the Whitehall Education Association's teachers. The new contract will implement a new first-year salary of $50,000 for district teachers, with $2,500 increases to the minimum each school year through 2027-28. There are also longevity escalators included at various levels before topping out in year 19 of a teacher's career, with higher salaries available for those who achieve master's degrees.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of new basketball hoops for Whitehall Middle School at a cost not to exceed $20,250. The hoops are being purchased because the existing ones do not move; adding moveable hoops will open up more space for the middle school to host multiple school team practices at once.
McDowell added in his superintendent's report that everyone is looking forward to the first day of school, which will be a half-day Aug. 22 with an open house that evening for parents and students to meet their new teachers. That will precede professional development days for teachers the following two days before the school year begins in earnest Monday, Aug. 28.