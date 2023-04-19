WHITEHALL — Whitehall's school board continued to wrestle with the issue of public comment at its monthly meeting Monday night.
The issue first reared its head when trustee Shannon McGoran, who missed last month's meeting but wrote a letter in support of reinstating the second public comment period that was removed from meetings in 2021, made a motion to do just that. Trustee Tim Cross, who was elected to the board last fall largely on a push for more public transparency from the board, seconded, which put the issue to a vote. However, McGoran and Cross were the only two to vote in favor, so the motion was defeated.
The single public comment period later in the meeting was again largely focused on that issue, as a few attendees implored the board to reconsider its stance. The refrain from those commenters mostly revolved around giving the public a chance to chime in on agenda items dealt with at the current meeting rather than waiting a month to do so at the next one.
The monthly spotlight was placed on the Whitehall robotics team, which recently received the Engineering Inspiration Award at a competition. Several members of the team spoke to their development both personally and as a group as a result of their participation in robotics. Many of the team members have been in robotics for several years, a couple close to a decade.
The team showed a video explaining how robotics competitions work this season, with the team's robot facing off against the opponent in a game whose object is to collect balls and cones from a playing field and return them to the team's scoring zone. The Viking students capped their presentation with a brief demonstration of their robot.
During the financial reports, Steve Aardema brought up a potential future issue with the funding of free lunches in the district; the district has had free lunches for all this year regardless of eligibility. However, the state has not, Aardema said, funded the district the money that would normally have come in for students that would not normally have been eligible for the free lunches. For this year, he said that was not an issue because by state law the district has to spend the surplus of food revenue anyway and the lack of funding lowered that necessary amount. However, he said the district may not be able to handle such a shortfall if it occurs again next year.