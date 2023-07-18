WHITEHALL — Most of the discussion in Monday's Whitehall District Schools board meeting revolved around the district's recent millage request in May, which came up short at the ballot box.
While the board did not officially take any action with regard to trying again with a millage request, discussion indicated the district is likely to do so as soon as the election this November.
That millage request was not set to increase the current millage rate - 7.000 mills, which was unanimously approved by the board for the coming school year Monday - but would have extended that rate another five years, from its current expiration in 2034 to 2039.
The board was unanimous in support of the needs outlined in the May millage request - in particular security upgrades at the high school and replacing the aging HVAC systems at Whitehall Middle School and Ealy Elementary, which made up the bulk of the $32 million budgeted in that May request. However, the issue of building that same consensus in the community continues to dog a board still fielding public dissatisfaction from what many parents deemed an inappropriate survey included in a resource list that was part of an email sent to students grades 6-12 in 2021.
The creation of a Facebook group, Whitehall Informed Parents, followed that episode, and a contentious school board election resulted in one of that group's preferred candidates, Tim Cross, being voted onto the board in place of then-president Doug Ogden.
Cross and fellow board member Shannon McGoran spoke Monday expressing sympathy for that group, which recently inquired about the availability of books to minors in the school library. A district inquiry into those books resulted in the removal of the book Push, which contains scenes of rape and incest many parents felt were inappropriate for minors to be able to access without parental consent. Cross and McGoran particularly noted that in their view the group had never received a board apology for the survey flap, which they felt would be a step towards moving past the issue. They also noted the repeated denial of public requests to reinstate a second public comment period during board meetings; Cross said "these are small things" that would help move the community forward.
In response, treasurer Jimmy TenBrink said that while he couldn't be certain, he was "90 percent" sure he himself had offered an apology in a board meeting for the survey episode. In any case, he added, he was happy to move on from the issue in support of addressing the school's needs. He shared an emotional story from his daughter, a Michigan State University student who he said was only a couple of buildings away during the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus and is still affected by the event.
"Everyone should feel safe and secure at school," TenBrink said, adding that safety, breathing clean air and learning at a comfortable temperature were things "the adults here didn't need to worry about" when they were school-aged.
Board secretary Paula Martin said regardless of any acrimony that may exist, the security and HVAC issues need to be addressed. Martin noted it was her understanding that even if a bond issue was proposed and approved in the November election, it would be over a year before the district would see substantive results for those issues given the various steps that would need to occur in the interim.
Public comment during the meeting also mostly revolved around the acrimony between some district parents and the board, with one speaker, Martha Dillon, arguing the district's book review policy, which includes an impact statement from the student who reads the perceived inappropriate material, is too reactive as opposed to being proactive.
Whitehall teachers Dave Goodrich and Denis Koegel made comments in support of the board, with Koegel adding concerns about "partisan groups" working against school millage requests and leading efforts to remove books from the school.
Also Monday, the board unanimously designated the District Leadership Team (DILT), which consists of representatives from all Whitehall school buildings, to plan and schedule professional development activities for the coming school year.